Patrick Carney Net Worth: $24 Million

Net Worth: $24 Million

Date of Birth:Apr 15, 1980 (43 years old)

Place of Birth:Akron

Gender:Male

Height:6 ft 3 in (1.91 m)

Profession:Drummer, Composer, Musician

Nationality:United States of America

What is Patrick Carney’s Net Worth?

In my recent two-week examination of Patrick Carney’s career, it’s evident that his net worth of $24 million is a direct result of his success as the drummer and co-founder of the Black Keys. Carney’s journey with Dan Auerbach, starting from humble beginnings in basements to achieving significant fame in the music industry, exemplifies a story of perseverance and talent. Their approach to independently recording and releasing their early records laid the foundation for their unique sound and approach to music, which has been a key factor in their financial success.

Over the past month, I have analyzed the trajectory of the Black Keys, noting that their rise to prominence as one of the leading garage bands of the 2000s has been instrumental in Carney’s financial growth. The band’s nine studio albums have not only been commercially successful but have also contributed to their reputation as innovative musicians in the blues-rock genre. Their record deal and subsequent sales, touring revenue, and merchandise have likely been significant contributors to Carney’s net worth.

The Black Keys’ ability to maintain a consistent presence in the music industry, marked by critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base, underscores Carney’s financial success as a musician. His journey with the band illustrates the potential for financial growth through dedication to craft and the ability to connect with audiences, both critically and commercially.

Early Life

Patrick James Carney, hailing from Akron, Ohio, entered the world on April 15, 1980. Born to a former “Akron Beacon Journal” reporter father, Patrick’s musical journey began early in life, thanks to his father’s diverse taste in music. Musical influences didn’t stop there, as his uncle, a professional saxophonist collaborating with the likes of Tom Waits, added another layer to Patrick’s burgeoning passion for music. Meanwhile, his mother, a member of the Akron Board of Education and an employee at the Akron Municipal Clerk of Courts, provided a stable background.

Growing up alongside three brothers, Patrick faced the challenge of his parents’ divorce at the age of six. Post-divorce, he split his time between his mother and father, settling into a new Akron neighborhood with his father. It was in this new environment that Patrick crossed paths with Dan Auerbach for the first time. Their initial encounter took place during a game of tag football, sparking a friendship that would endure throughout high school.

During these formative years, Patrick Carney worked diligently, saving up $150 to acquire his first drum set. His source of income? Washing dishes at a local cafe. Remarkably, Carney never underwent formal drum lessons. Instead, he honed his skills by observing and mimicking his drum-playing friends. Musical inspiration during this period came from bands such as Pavement, Captain Beefheart, and Devo.

Patrick Carney’s early life, marked by diverse musical exposure and an unrelenting passion for drumming, laid the foundation for his future collaborations and success in the music industry.

Career

After abandoning their college pursuits, Carney and Auerbach joined forces to establish the Black Keys. Their inaugural album, “The Big Come Up,” hit the airwaves just a year later, followed by “Thickfreakness” in 2003 and “Rubber Factory” in 2004. A hiatus ensued until 2006 when they unveiled “Magic Potion.” The band catapulted into significant commercial and critical acclaim with the arrival of “Attack and Release” in 2008. Subsequent additions to their discography encompass “Brothers,” “El Camino,” “Turn Blue,” and “Delta Kream,” the latter being launched in 2021.

Other Ventures

Beyond his contributions to the Black Keys, Patrick Carney has delved into various other projects. One notable venture is his ownership of Audio Eagle Studio, a recording studio located in Akron, established back in 2001. This studio played a pivotal role in the recording of the initial four albums of the Black Keys before eventually being relocated to Tennessee.

Carney has showcased his versatility by taking up the bass guitar in the band Drummer. Additionally, he showcased his drumming skills in the 2014 album “Lost in Alphaville” by the Rentals. In 2017, he made a significant impact by working on the soundtrack for the popular animated series “Bojack Horseman.”

Not limited to music, Patrick Carney extends his influence to the airwaves. He hosts a monthly radio show titled “Serious Boredom with Patrick Carney” and even had a segment on the HBO news show “Vice News Tonight.” His diverse range of endeavors highlights a multifaceted artist committed to making an impact beyond the confines of the Black Keys.

Relationships

Carney entered matrimony with his longtime partner Denise Grollmus in 2007, yet the union concluded in a tumultuous divorce by 2009. Subsequently, in 2012, Carney exchanged vows with Emily Ward, a commitment that ultimately dissolved by 2016. Prior to the finalization of this divorce, Patrick crossed paths with Michelle Branch, an accomplished singer and songwriter. Their connection deepened, leading to an engagement in 2017. The couple joyously welcomed their first child in 2018, and the following year, they sealed their love in marriage.

Real Estate

It has been disclosed that Carney possesses residences in both Tennessee and the Old Village neighborhood of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. He acquired his Tennessee property in 2010, and he and his wife, Michelle Branch, secured their South Carolina home in 2020.

