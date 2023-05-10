Partial Settlement of $1.15M Awarded to ‘Rust’ Medic Following Cinematographer’s Tragic Death

In a recent development following the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust,” a medic involved in the production has been awarded a partial settlement of $1.15 million. The court approved the settlement between Cherlyn Schaefer and Sarah Zachry after the prop master failed to meet court deadlines. While this partial settlement has been reached, Rust Movie Productions, the movie’s former weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and an assistant director still remain as defendants in the ongoing civil case.

During the hearing, Zachry’s attorney, Nathan Winger, informed the court that her previous attorney, William Waggoner, allowed deadlines to pass without her permission. Zachry intends to seek damages from Waggoner to fund her settlement with Schaefer, although Waggoner disputes this claim.

The medic, Schaefer, accused Zachry and other crew members of negligence, holding them responsible for Hutchins’ death. Schaefer further claimed that the shock, trauma, and emotional distress she experienced while trying to save Hutchins’ life have prevented her from returning to work.

The fatal shooting incident occurred on the set of “Rust” in October 2021 when a firearm being held by Alec Baldwin discharged, resulting in Hutchins’ death. Baldwin was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter, but the charges were dropped by special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis in April. The decision to drop the charges was based on the emergence of new facts that necessitate further investigation. The special prosecutors highlighted that the required investigation and forensic analysis could not be completed before the scheduled preliminary hearing on May 3.

While the case has been closed in the First Judicial District Court of New Mexico, Baldwin may still face new charges in the future. Additionally, he faces multiple lawsuits, including one filed by “Rust” script supervisor Mamie Mitchell and another by Hutchins’ mother, father, and sister.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, on the other hand, still faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter in relation to Hutchins’ death. The preliminary hearing for Gutierrez-Reed has been rescheduled for August 9, with both the special prosecutor and attorney Jason Bowles agreeing to allow more time during a previous status hearing in April.

Gutierrez-Reed’s legal team, including attorneys Bowles and Todd Bullion, expressed their appreciation for the diligent and thorough approach taken by the new special prosecutor team. They believe that the truth about what happened will eventually come to light, and they fully expect Gutierrez-Reed to be exonerated.

After the incident, Baldwin returned to the set of “Rust” in Montana on April 20. He expressed his gratitude for the support he received in the state, particularly during his time filming “SUPERCELL” in Billings. Baldwin shared a photo from the set and captioned it with his appreciation for the support he received in Montana.

As the legal proceedings continue and investigations unfold, more details and developments are expected in this tragic case.