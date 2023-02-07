Paramount Responds to ‘Yellowstone’ Ending with Kevin Costner, and Matthew McConaughey Replacing Costner

Paramount Network is placing the rumors to rest that the acclaimed show Yellowstone, starring celebrated actor Kevin Costner, may soon be over.

Costner was recently awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor due to his portrayal of John Dutton on the series; however, prior to January’s mid-season finale, he experienced some scheduling issues.

According to Deadline’s sources, Kevin Costner had scheduling conflicts that impacted his availability. Currently, he is directing and performing in the upcoming western movie “Horizon.”

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of ‘Yellowstone,’ and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come,” a Paramount Network spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Already a hub of excitement, the Montana ranch is now abuzz with an even greater thrill – Matthew McConaughey’s potential spin-off series!

“Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built,” the Paramount Network spokesperson said.

The network added, “Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

Fans of Yellowstone have been captivated by the show, leading executive producer Sheridan to develop spin-offs such as “1883” and “1923”.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s performance in 1883 was highly praised, while Harrison Ford and Dame Helen Mirren earned critical acclaim for their lead roles in the December release of 1923.

Announcing their exciting news this past January, Paramount Network revealed that the highly anticipated fifth season of Yellowstone will return with fresh episodes in summer 2023.

Yellowstone follows the life of John Dutton, who unexpectedly finds himself grappling with the responsibilities that come along with being governor of Montana in addition to managing his own ranching family.

Since 2018, the much-loved television series created by Sheridan has been captivating audiences around the world.