Nintendo just announced a new Paper Mario game. Paper Mario: The Origami King. The Switch’s upcoming game list was looking a little thin, but just in time and seemingly out of nowhere the big N has gamers’ backs as always. Nintendo just announced that a new Paper Mario game will be coming and the best part is that it isn’t even that far away!

The series began way back on the Nintendo 64 with the original Paper Mario game, received a sequel on the Gamecube, and several other follow-up titles with varying degrees of success. Not too much is known about this upcoming game for the Nintendo Switch other than it’s release date, July 17, 2020 and its name Paper Mario: The Origami King.

Rumors have been circulating for quite a while now about a new Paper Mario being in development, so it is nice to finally have a confirmation on the game. The previous couple of Paper Mario games haven’t been as well-received as some of the older ones, with gamers citing a change in targeted demographic and a lack of RPG mechanics. Though at the time of writing this it’s impossible to be sure, the trailer does make it seem like the RPG mechanics may be back in some way, shape, or form. You can check out the trailer below.

Please keep in mind everything related to RPG mechanics returning is pure speculation on my part.

Luckily we won’t have to wait long to find out. The release date being a mere two months away means that we’ll be folding our way into this new adventure in no time at all. In the meantime, you can always check out the game that started it all if you have a Wii U kicking around since the Nintendo 64 classic is available on the Wii U E-Shop.

I’ll be looking forward to seeing what else Nintendo has in store for us this summer and will be eagerly anticipating Paper Mario: The Origami King