Pamela Anderson Tells Story of Walking in on Jack Nicholson Having a Threesome

In her new instance of self-expression, Love, Pamela, Pamela Anderson leaves no stone unturned. In a recently released feature interview that includes an excerpt from the book with Variety, the 55-year-old recounted a visit to the Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner. During her stay, she was astounded to discover Jack Nicholson engaged in a ménage à trois (threesome) inside one of the bathrooms.

“Mr. Nicholson had two beautiful women with him,” she writes. “They were all giggling and kissing up against the wall, sliding all over each other. I walked by to use the mirror, bending over the sink to fix my lip gloss. Trying not to look, but I couldn’t help myself and caught his eye in the reflection,” she adds, noting his excitement that the Baywatch alum was watching. “I guess that got him to the finish line, because he made a funny noise, smiled and said, ‘Thanks, dear.'”

She didn’t say what year it was, but noted it was a time in her life where she lived “as just complete freedom.” She added: “It was full of artists, philanthropists, intellectuals, chivalry, beautiful women,” telling Variety. “t was really an experience.” Anderson was no stranger to the mansion, having graced its pages as a model from the late 80s through early 90s. She holds an impressive record of appearing on 11 covers in total throughout the magazine’s 60-year history, making her one of their most popular models ever.

After freshly arriving in the United States from Canada, she encountered her former husband Jon Peters on one of her first days at the Playboy Mansion. The two were married for merely twelve days.

On January 31st, a new memoir by Pamela and accompanying Netflix documentary titled Pamela: A Love Story will be unveiled to the world. Don’t miss out on this exciting release!

In the documentary, Anderson bravely asserts her autonomy by taking control of her narrative. Speaking with PEOPLE, the documentary’s director Ryan White says, “She’s telling her story in her own words, finally, but she also doesn’t know which archival videos and personal diaries will be used in the final film.”