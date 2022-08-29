Ozzy Osbourne Moving Back To England – He’s ‘Fed Up’ American Mass Shootings

Ozzy Osbourne stated that he is afraid of passing away in America.

“I don’t want to be buried in f—ing Forest Lawn,””I love the Hollywood Forever Cemetery,” says Osbourne. “It has a lot of celebrities buried there.”

“I’m English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go. But, no, it’s just time for me to come home.”

During the interview, Ozzy Osbourne’s wife and manager, Sharon, observed that, “America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now.”

According to The Observer, the pair will put their Hancock Park home on the market and relocate to their 350-acre Buckinghamshire estate early next year. Ozzy reportedly plans to establish a music studio in his U.K. residence, where he stated he could record an album with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi.

In early August, rock group Black Sabbath came together once again to perform at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. The band members – Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, and Geezer Butler – had not performed together since 2005. They were joined by Adam Wakeman on bass and Tommy Clufetos on drums for a rendition of their classic 1970 song “Paranoid” for a crowd of 30,000 at Alexander Stadium. The gig was Osbourne’s first show since he underwent major neck surgery earlier this summer to insert and realign pins in his back and neck after a 2019 fall at home.

Osbourne will be releasing Patient Number 9 on September 9th, which consists of tracks with various artists such as Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo. Other notable features on the album include Eric Clapton, Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready, and late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.