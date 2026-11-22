Disney Jr. and Animaj’s preschool musical shorts get a streaming date with a second season already approved.

Ozzy Fox is moving from an online short-form rollout to Disney+. Animaj announced on November 19 that the animated preschool series will begin streaming there on Saturday, December 5. Disney Jr. and Animaj co-developed and co-produced the show, which was created by Jennifer Oxley and developed by Guillermo García-Carsí. The new date gives families a second place to find it. Episodes began appearing on YouTube in July, and the production team has already approved a second season.

The show follows a five-year-old fox whose favorite activity usually wins out over whatever his family needs him to do next. Ozzy wants to keep playing. As he and his parents figure out how to make a transition, the everyday task becomes the setup for a short story and an original song. Brushing teeth, dressing and tidying can all supply the episode’s action. Dan Sarto reported on the move to Disney+ for Animation World Network on November 20. The newly confirmed date is for the streaming rollout, and the producers haven’t announced a date for the second season.

Disney Jr.’s official Ozzy Fox trailer shows how songs and make-believe fit into the shorts.

A short episode has room for one problem

The idea makes particular sense in the short format. A full preschool adventure can give its characters a trip, a new place and several people to meet. Ozzy already knows the room he needs to clean and the people asking him to help. The conflict has a much smaller physical scale. It can be obvious why he wants to stay with a game and equally obvious why his parents eventually need to bring it to an end. There is plenty to play in the pause between recognizing a task and deciding to start it.

The music is how the show can turn that pause into action. A recurring beat or refrain gives a young viewer something to anticipate while the characters make their way through the routine. It can also suggest a different meaning for the objects a child sees in the room. A pile of things to put away looks like a job from one angle and the terrain of a game from another. Because the animation can change scale or direction much faster than a family can rearrange a real room, it can visualize the moment Ozzy makes that imaginative shift.

Parents may recognize the particular scheduling issue behind the premise. In a story about getting dressed, for example, the exciting work from Ozzy’s perspective can be whatever he was doing before someone asked him to stop. The parent has a separate idea of what counts as making progress. That tension gives the characters a clear starting position. A useful measure of individual shorts will be how distinctly each activity gets its own song and comic idea. The time savings of the form matter most if a child can remember which episode belonged to which task.

The July rollout came before the December date

Animaj says the series drew more than 30 million YouTube views in less than four months, and it reports an average of 1.4 million views per episode within its first 30 days. The company put the short “The Floor Is Lava!” above 7 million views when it issued the November 19 announcement. These are producer-reported views. They offer a picture of how the early releases circulated on one platform and also leave room for viewers who played a favorite episode more than once. The figures do not establish how many separate children saw the series.

Those results help explain why its path to Disney+ is worth following. There is an existing catalog of shorts and a title that at least some families will recognize before they see it listed on a subscription service. On YouTube, a song or a memorable premise can lead a viewer to try an individual video. The streaming catalog puts the show among other Disney Jr. programs a family may already search for by name. The material can stay short even as the route a family takes to open it changes.

Walt Disney Records also released the show’s soundtrack on September 18, before the November Disney+ announcement. An audio listing gives a song a use away from the screen. A family can return to the music associated with a task in a different place, such as a car or the room where the routine actually happens. From a production standpoint, releasing soundtrack recordings also puts additional attention on how clearly a song carries the story’s idea when the picture is gone.

The people behind Ozzy’s everyday adventures

The producers identify Oxley with Peg + Cat and García-Carsí with Pocoyo. Those credits give preschool audiences and their families some context for the new team. A show organized around short activities relies on clear visual signals and a character whose reactions can drive the rhythm of a scene. Every new subject still begins with Ozzy’s particular wants. Building the stories around him gives the creative team a stable point of view as it moves between songs, imaginative digressions and the actual places a family lives.

The production announcement also locates the collaboration in the Disney Accelerator program. The useful result for viewers is the partnership they see on the series itself. Animaj and Disney Jr. share the production, the first wave of episodes reached viewers through YouTube, and the next confirmed availability begins December 5 on Disney+. Those facts describe a series that has moved through several forms of distribution over a few months while keeping the same main character and story premise.

The second-season approval makes this more than a one-day streaming listing. The format leaves the producers with several ways to find new material. They can move to another part of the day, give a familiar routine a different point of view, or put more of the load on a song whose structure follows a task. The program’s simplest question remains the same. Can a short animation understand why a child would rather keep playing and make the thing that comes next feel like something worth starting?

For the December release, readers have three separate facts to keep straight. The series already started on YouTube, its Disney+ rollout has a confirmed day, and a second season has been approved with timing still to come. The material between those facts is available to sample now on the official Disney Jr. channel, so families can see how long an episode runs and how the songs fit before they add it to their streaming plans.

Sources

Ozzy Fox Comes to Disney+ Dec. 5 — Animaj, November 19, 2026

Animaj’s ‘Ozzy Fox’ Comes to Disney+ December 5 — Animation World Network, Dan Sarto, November 20, 2026

Disney Jr. Music: Ozzy Fox (feat. Mama Fox & Papa Fox) — Walt Disney Records on Apple Music, September 18, 2026

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