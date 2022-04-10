Ozark: Showrunner Gives Inside Scoop on Series’ Final Episodes

The intensity level is rising as we enter the final episodes of Ozark, and showrunner Chris Mundy promises that the characters will be making significant decisions.

In an interview with Deadline, Mundy discloses what Ozark season 4 part 2 will be like for the Byrde family.

“The back half of the season is really about active choices, do Marty and Wendy really want to stay together, do the kids really want to be a part of this family… so it really all sort of circles in on itself in terms of family, and what they’re willing to do to try to stay together, and whether or not that’s a good choice.”

The situation regarding the Byrde family isn’t ideal. They come close to escaping the cartel’s clutches, but they are dragged back in owing to an FBI agent’s interference with their operation by arresting Felix Solis’ Omar Navarro. Jason Bateman‘s character wants completely out, while Laura Linney’s character has come to enjoy her power.

In addition, their daughter Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) is loyal to her parents and wants to continue the family business instead of going to college. Their son Jonah (Skyler Gaertner) has lost faith in his family after learning that his mother killed his uncle, and he’s teamed up with Ruth (Julia Garner).

The series will conclude with Ruth at the center. She storms out of the Byrde home and drives off in search of and to kill Javier (Alfonso Herrera) after learning that he murdered her brother. It appears that she did just that, approaching Javier on the street and firing her weapon.

The Byrdes face a slew of tough decisions ahead of them, and it’s unclear what they’ll do to get themselves out of their bind. Marty is going back to Mexico to regain control of Omar, putting him in even more danger.

Season 4 started with a glimpse into the family’s future, in which they’re driving in their minivan and have an accident. How they got there and what their fates would be should be a fascinating adventure.

On April 29, Netflix will premiere Ozark season 4, part 2.