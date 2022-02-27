Outlander: Prequel Series is Headed to Starz

Starz has announced that a prequel series is in the works from executive producers Matthew B. Roberts and Ronald D. Moore ahead of the season six premiere of Outlander on the network, per Deadline.

According to the article, Roberts will be in command, with Moore and Maril Davis producing through Tall Ship Productions. Sony Pictures Television will be the production company, and the script will be based on Diana Gabaldon’s forthcoming prequel novel to the Outlander saga, which documents Ellen MacKenzie’s life.

Season six of Outlander will continue to tell the epic romantic narrative of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Catriona Balfe), who are caught on the verge of the Revolutionary War.

After the tragic events of the season five finale, which involved Claire being kidnapped and sexually assaulted by Lionel Brown and his men, Meanwhile, at the Fraser’s Ridge camp, Jamie preps the area for battle while also attempting to choose a side in the conflict to come.

Speaking at the season six premiere event in Los Angeles, here’s what Caitriona Balfe had to say about Claire’s evolution in the upcoming run.

“When we first see Claire this season, she’s really—on the surface—trying to put forward this very brave face. Obviously, the events of the end of last season were so horrific that it’s not something that anybody gets over. But for Claire, she’s always been this sort of rock for other people, someone who finds it very difficult to ask for help. So when we see her, she’s trying to tell everyone that she’s ok but we see that’s not the case. She’s unraveling and she’s not really willing to admit that to herself.”

Sam Heughan, meanwhile, appeared in the London premiere with Sophie Skelton (who plays Brianna) and Richard Rankin (the actor for Roger) and discussed Jamie’s demons in the next chapter.

“[Jamie] is being pulled in every direction,” He said. “And while he’s dealing with that, he’s also trying to give Claire her space. He’s aware of what she’s going through and he knows she’ll speak to him. I think what really gets between these two in their relationship—normally they talk about everything—is that for the first time, Claire doesn’t have those tools and she doesn’t consult with Jamie. I think that’s where they lose each other a little bit.”

Season six of the Outlander series will premiere on Starz on March 6, with additional seasons already in the works.