Outlander: Cast Photo Posted to Twitter Announces Season 7 Starts Filming

The sixth Outlander installment was originally supposed to have lasted for less than half a season, but the cast and crew are returning to shoot the greenlit seventh season now that we’re past the halfway point.

Of course, unlike previous seasons that had a conventional 13-episode run time, this 2022 season only has eight episodes, five of which have already aired on Starz, meaning the plot will come to an end in three more installments.

Season seven, adapting the seventh book in Diana Gabaldon’s novel series, An Echo in the Bone, and consisting of a whopping 16 episodes, is set to continue chronicling the Revolutionary War. Starz has now revealed that the Outlander cast, including Sam Heughan (Jamie), Caitriona Balfe (Claire), Sophie Skelton (Brianna), and Richard Rankin (Roger), are already back on set filming it.

The cast and crew are back at it – #Outlander Season 7 is in production! pic.twitter.com/iE6RX0lKhh — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) April 6, 2022

The confirmation suggests that season seven could premiere in the first quarter or second half of 2023, which is good news since it’s a year less than we had to wait between seasons five and six.

Caitriona Balfe reacted to the news by sharing her amazement at the show’s success, writing: “Hard to imagine what we thought might be one season in 2013 is still going and we have all you amazing fans to thank!” She also followed her on-screen spouse’s lead by including a season seven shot in her message, which depicts the Fraser family having fun on set.

Here we go …. Season 7!!!!!! What????? Hard to imagine what we thought might be one season in 2013 is still going and we have all you amazing fans to thank!!!!! @SamHeughan @SkeltonSophie @RikRankin @Outlander_STARZ @SPTV @TallShipProds ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/WPZXK1Aexj — Caitríona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) April 7, 2022

Season 6 of Outlander continues on April 10 with S6E06, “The World Turned Upside Down.”