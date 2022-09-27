‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer Released

Finally, after many months of waiting, Netflix has given Outer Banks fans a trailer for Season 3. The show will resume production sometime in 2023 and the new season is set to premiere that same year.

The brand new trailer for the upcoming season of Outer Banks raises a bunch of exciting questions that will keep viewers guessing. In one scene, the protagonists seem to have reached idyllic paradise – think: clear blue water, coconuts and lovely sandy beaches. However, it quickly becomes apparent that this heaven on earth comes with its own unique set of dangers; we see the group being chased by some kind of creature as well as an ominous elevator shaft leading who-knows-where. This treasure hunting team is going to be put through more tests than ever before – let’s see if they’re up for the challenge!

Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke created Outer Banks. It’s a coming-of-age tale with a hidden mystery centered on two groups of teenagers in North Carolina’s seaside tourist town. The Pogues are the local, working-class kids, while the Kooks are the wealthy visitors who spend only the summer there. While looking for treasure and answers to other mysteries, the Pogues must face typical adolescent problems such as love, friendship, and concern about their futures.

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, J.D. and Rudy Pankow are among the cast of the Outer Banks (Chase is also featured in Season 1), which was created by Madelyn Cline and produced by Dylan Geiger. Austin North, Charles Esten, and Carlacia Grant are returning players from previous seasons.

The series premiered in spring 2020 to high ratings. It was renewed quickly by Netflix and became a hit by their standards. After Season 2 was released in July 2021, it took until December for Netflix to announce another renewal, based on internal data that hasn’t been reported publicly.

The reasons for the delay are most likely due to unanticipated problems that occurred during production. Although no official statement has been released, many reliable sources say that Season 3 began filming in February 2022 and was completed mostly in South Carolina.