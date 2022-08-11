Oscar Isaac Open to Returning as Poe Dameron for Future ‘Star Wars’ Projects

Oscar Isaac is an actor who has played many roles. Some people know him best as Moon Knight from Marvel. But his most famous role is probably Poe Dameron from the Star Wars sequels. He last appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

Some people are excited to see if the actor will be returning to Marvel. But he might also come back for the galaxy far, far away. Oscar Isaac recently spoke with Jess Cagle on SiriusXM and revealed he’d be open to playing Poe again.

“So I’m up in here in this like little, you know, this little village [in Denmark] up here and they had this very small music festival down here and it was shockingly, very young kids that were there … a couple times people would just be like ‘Star Wars, Star Wars.’ They would just yell Star Wars at me,” Isaac revealed when asked what people approach him about the most. “It felt great. It felt really great … I think Star Wars generally, Moon Knight a bit more, you know, those are like the big ones. Those are the bigger tent projects. So, those are the ones.”

“Hmm. I don’t know. No, I don’t know,” Isaac added when asked if he’d play Poe again. “I mean I’m open … to anything you never know … I have no real feeling one way or the other, you know, I’m open to any kind of good story, any good thing to do and time’s the one thing that could become much more challenging as you get older and with kids and all that. It’s like, ‘Where do these things fit in?’ Start realizing that there’s not time for all of it, but if there was a great story and a great director, and Kathy [Kennedy] came to me and was like, ‘Hey, we’ve got this idea,’ you know, I’m so, so open to it.”

There is no news yet about a Season 2 for the show Moon Knight. The director Mohamed Diab told us he wasn’t sure if the show would get a second season, telling Comicbook.com:

“First of all, I want to tell you that I’m kept in the dark as you. I know nothing about what’s going to happen. And I’m not just saying that I’m not pulling a Toby McGuire on you,” the filmmaker told us at the time. “If it was for me, I would start with Jake Lockley. I want to see his world. Everyone is so intrigued about him and [I want to] see what happens in between those blinks and who he is and what does he love and who does he love. It’s very interesting for me,” Diab added. “But I love that the small things that we put all through the episode made people, every episode, waiting for Jake, waiting for Jake, waiting for Jake. But I think it, he was introduced in the right time at the very end, knowing that con should still have a hold on them.”

