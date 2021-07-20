Everyone remembers the original Suicide Squad film. It’s actually been coming up recently, just because the sequel, The Suicide Squad, comes out this August! Now, the producer is talking about the original film. The original Suicide Squad had a troubled production, it seems. Makes sense considering the final result we got, and I, personally, still don’t get Jared Leto‘s Joker.

Like we mentioned above, Suicide Squad had a rough production. The press tore the film apart when they found out about some of the weird stuff going on on the set. Jared Leto was known for sending weird gifts to his co-stars, and apparently, some of them weren’t super impressed.

The producer of the current The Suicide Squad commented on this on The Suicide Squad set. We found this out from ComicBook.com, so you guys should check that out! Thanks for the quote, guys! Here’s what the aforementioned producer, Peter Safran, said!

“Well, I wasn’t involved in the first movie and I wasn’t involved with any of the development they did, post that, until we got James on board. So I’m sure that they spent a lot of time, The movie was incredibly successful. It was polarizing, to say the least, but clearly there was an idea of, how do we continue with this property? I’m sure they tried to analyze what worked and what didn’t work with it, because it was really commercially successful, although it was a troubled production, because I gather that there was a real difference of opinion between the director and the studio that emerged through production and through post.”

He then went on to talk about how the new film ignores the first film. That means we shouldn’t expect any kind of tie-in or anything like that, which is kind of sad, to be honest. Hopefully, this film is much better though. Here’s what Safran said!

“We just don’t address it any tangible form. Yes, they’re the characters, the actors that played them in the first movie. But we really wanted to make sure that this stands on its own two feet. So again, it’s why you can’t really call it… It’s not a sequel, but there are some characters that were in the first movie, right? So it’s not really a full reboot either. So we just call it James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.”

