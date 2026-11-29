The November 29 Opry House show puts bluegrass, Western music, guitar and dancing on the same Nashville bill.

The Grand Ole Opry’s country Christmas series brings a large, varied bill to the Opry House on Sunday, November 29. The venue lists a 7 p.m. Central start and a lineup including Rhonda Vincent, Tommy Emmanuel, Mandy Barnett, Riders In The Sky and Brandon Heath. John Foster, Chris Scruggs and the Stone Fox Five, DEK of Hearts and the Opry Square Dancers are also on its schedule. The listing gives a reader a useful picture of what makes this a country Christmas show with its own shape. Several different kinds of performance will share a room and a holiday repertoire.

The November 29 show belongs to a series, and the artist list changes across the run. The Opry’s November 30 lineup, for instance, includes Lorrie Morgan, Sidewalk Prophets and Tigirlily Gold, who are absent from Sunday’s listing. Both shows carry the same Opry Country Christmas name. That is a reason to check the date carefully if you are looking for a particular performer or making plans around someone else’s travel. It is also an invitation to pay attention to what the shared format can do when the mix of artists changes.

Tommy Emmanuel performs White Christmas in an archival video from his official channel. This is separate from the November 29 Opry set.

The Sunday lineup has several kinds of country music in it

Vincent’s presence gives the bill a clear link to bluegrass. Barnett brings another tradition to the same stage, one that relies on phrasing and a close relationship with a melody. Riders In The Sky can connect listeners to Western music and the personality of a group performance. Emmanuel gives a listener an entirely different focus through the guitar. That variety makes an evening of familiar material easier to imagine. You can recognize a song or its seasonal place without already knowing which musical choices the next person will bring to it.

The Opry’s billing also names ensemble acts and the square dancers. A variety show has room for changes in scale that a single-artist concert usually handles in another way. The night can move from someone commanding attention with one voice or instrument to a group whose sound depends on how its members respond to each other. The dancers put a different kind of emphasis on the beat. Those decisions give an audience more to listen or look for than whether its favorite standard appears. The event page confirms the performers rather than a song-by-song running order.

That distinction is especially useful if you are taking people with different levels of interest in country music. A listener who has followed an artist for years may know some of the choices that make a performance recognizable. A newcomer may hear the same feature immediately because the next set goes in a visibly different direction. Someone who is accustomed to hearing a holiday song one way at home can hear the difference in a room designed for a shared experience. The grouping is a good fit for songs that arrive with their own history and can still change depending on who is playing them.

An Opry Christmas ticket is tied to one bill

The Opry’s seasonal schedule shows different lineups over several evenings at the Opry House. It also lists ordinary Grand Ole Opry shows and other experiences separately. A ticket labeled with the seasonal series and a specific date is the clearest way to identify the Sunday event. If a name like “Opry” leads you first to a Ryman listing, take a moment to check the venue, because the Opry House and Ryman Auditorium are separate places. The Sunday Christmas show is at the Opry House. Travelers benefit from putting that location into their plans before checking how long it takes to get there.

The event page offers its own ticket and package choices. Some are for the show itself, and others combine it with additional experiences. Look at the current ticket page if you need a particular seating arrangement or have time for something beyond the performance. The value of one ticket choice over another depends on the way you mean to spend the evening. Sunday’s 7 p.m. time is the point around which to plan. Verify availability directly, especially when the purchase is on the same day as the show and the lineup or available seats may change.

MusicRow’s account of the first show in the 2025 series is useful background. It records the previous season’s kickoff and shows how the Opry had already established a holiday event distinct from its regular programming. The lineup on Sunday is the news for this year. A reader can use the earlier coverage to see why the event is familiar and the current listing to decide where it fits in their plans. Keeping those dates separate also helps anyone looking up a performance video, because an older clip can illustrate a style without recording what happens on November 29.

What gives the format its appeal

A Christmas repertoire brings a reservoir of songs an audience may recognize before the singer arrives at the first chorus. The Opry can use that familiarity to make a stylistic change easy to hear. An instrumental figure that might recede in an unfamiliar song can have a greater effect when the listener knows where the tune is headed. An ensemble can use rhythm and harmony to create a version that belongs to this particular lineup. The same feature gives someone with no country record collection a way into the evening. They can start from the part of the music they already know.

One detail worth keeping in mind for anyone choosing between dates is the placement of recurring performers. John Foster and the Opry Square Dancers appear on both Sunday’s and Monday’s listings, for example. Tommy Emmanuel appears on Sunday’s bill. The schedule lets you choose by the performer you most want to hear, or by the particular combination that seems likely to make the evening feel unlike another stop in the series.

Sunday brings one of the clearest examples in the current schedule of just how broad the seasonal bill can be. The Opry lists a bluegrass artist, a guitarist, established Opry members, an ensemble and dancers in the same show. Those credits are the event’s promise to the listener. The live sequence and any particular songs will belong to the people on stage that night. For anyone arriving at the Opry House at 7 p.m., the most interesting thing to listen for is how much variety those players can find inside material a crowd already associates with the season.

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