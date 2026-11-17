A November 17 preview expands the comedy’s setting ahead of a December 8 return, with a separate New York escape-room launch following it.

Only Murders in the Building has released a new trailer for its sixth season, moving Charles, Oliver and Mabel's investigation from New York to London. The November 17, 2026, preview brings Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez back together before a December 8 return on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for eligible U.S. bundle subscribers, with Disney+ carrying the season internationally. This feature contains the announced investigation premise, including a season-five ending development, but no solution to the new mystery. [1][2]

That premise concerns the death of podcaster Cinda Canning, played by Tina Fey, whose work helped inspire the trio's own interest in investigating crime. Hulu had already described the London case in a November 12 announcement connected with a fan experience. Today's trailer is therefore a new look at an established season plan, rather than the first disclosure that the characters would cross the Atlantic. Keeping those stages separate makes the fresh development clear. [1]

The trailer changes the scale of a familiar format

Ryder Maldonado's November 17 report for ABC's On the Red Carpet confirms a two-episode opening on December 8 and identifies several guest stars, including Olivia Colman, David Tennant and Martin Freeman. The article also notes the shared Disney ownership of the station and streaming services. That disclosure is relevant to the source's relationship with the announcement; it does not make the concrete release information unusable. [2]

Deadline's Rosy Cordero reported the new trailer the same day. Poppy Huggett's accessible first-look coverage also identifies London and the principal trio, while Edward Davis's report for The Playlist supplies additional production context and credits. These are reports about released promotional material. None gives FanFest grounds to review the full season, rank its guest performances or announce that a particular face in the trailer is the culprit. [3][4][5]

A change of city can do more than refresh the backgrounds. The series' investigators have built routines around a place they know. Moving them elsewhere changes how they gather information, which assumptions help them and where their confidence becomes a liability. That is narrative analysis of the setup, not a claim about an undisclosed episode. An unfamiliar environment can reveal something new about established characters without requiring them to become entirely different people.

The key is to retain the relationships that make the group readable. A viewer needs to understand why one person presses ahead, another hesitates and a third notices a detail the others overlook. New scenery cannot supply that by itself. If the central dynamic remains clear, the city can create useful friction around it. If the dynamic disappears beneath guest entrances and location changes, the novelty may become more prominent than the investigation.

Analysis of casting and mystery

The announced British and Irish ensemble gives the production a broad range of comic and dramatic experience. A recognizable performer can establish a presence very quickly, which is useful when a mystery introduces several people whose motives remain unclear. Yet casting is not evidence of guilt within the fiction. The best-known guest is not automatically the most important suspect, and a brief trailer appearance does not establish a character's final function.

Martin Short hosting Broadway on Broadway in September 2006. Archival cast portrait. Photo: Michael Schamis, source, CC BY 2.0. No new edits.

For viewers who enjoy solving alongside the protagonists, that distinction preserves the pleasure of observation. A character's actual choices, access to information and behavior within a scene are stronger grounds for interpretation than assumptions about billing. The trailer can invite questions without answering them. A preview article should support that invitation, rather than turning publicity material into an invented definitive map of the season's secrets.

The comedy also complicates the use of clues. A detail may first appear to exist only for a joke and later become useful, while a solemn-looking moment may lead nowhere. That flexibility is part of the format's appeal. It asks the audience to remain attentive without treating every funny line as a code. A new setting offers more unfamiliar details, but the underlying test remains whether the final explanation makes sense of what the story actually showed.

The reported return of familiar performers provides continuity around the new setting. Hulu's announcement names Fey and Meryl Streep among the season's special guests. Their inclusion should be reported as casting, not expanded into invented scene descriptions or a promise of how long each appears. The finished episodes, rather than an advance list, will establish the shape and significance of those contributions. [1]

The London story has a separate New York attraction

Hulu and The Escape Game announced an Only Murders in London experience on November 12. It is scheduled to open in Midtown Manhattan on December 9, one day after the season premiere, before expanding to additional cities in early 2027. The initial announcement identifies Los Angeles, Lynnfield in Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., as later destinations, while leaving further ticket and opening details for subsequent information. [1]

That is an in-person puzzle experience inspired by the season, not a screening of an extra episode. The format asks participants to search, communicate and solve under time pressure. Television controls when a viewer receives a clue; an escape room must allow a group to discover information in a less predictable order. Adapting the same fictional world to those two forms therefore involves different kinds of design.

A useful themed puzzle should work even when a participant does not recognize every reference. Familiar props and visual jokes can reward a longtime fan, while the immediate objective remains understandable to someone attending with a friend. That balance is especially relevant to a season moving into a new location. The experience can evoke the atmosphere of investigation without requiring visitors to arrive knowing the television story's solution.

The dates belong to different activities

December 8 is the season's release date, with the two-episode opening confirmed in the ABC report. December 9 is the announced Manhattan attraction opening. They should remain separate when making plans. Streaming access depends on the relevant service and subscription, while an in-person visit requires the attraction's current booking information. An announcement linking the two does not make either activity automatically included with the other. [1][2]

The new trailer's main promise is a recognizable investigative trio facing a different environment and an expanded cast. Its value is that it gives viewers a public sample of that change before the season begins. The larger question is whether London becomes a meaningful part of the mystery rather than a sequence of attractive backdrops. December's episodes will answer that through scenes, clues and performances. Today's reporting can establish the route there without pretending the case has already been solved.

Sources and reporting credits

[1] Hulu press office. November 12 2026. Only Murders in London interactive experience opening December 9

[2] Ryder Maldonado ABC On the Red Carpet. November 17 2026. Only Murders in the Building Season 6 takes the mystery to London

[3] Rosy Cordero at Deadline. November 17 2026 original retrieval restricted. Only Murders in the Buildings Season 6 Trailer

[4] Poppy Huggett via AOL. November 17 2026. Exclusive Only Murders in the Building season 6 trailer sees trio head to London

[5] Edward Davis at The Playlist. November 17 2026. Only Murders in the Building Season 6 Trailer

Featured image: Steve Martin in an archival portrait circa 1977. Not a season six production image. Photo: Jim Summaria, source, CC BY-SA 3.0. No new edits.