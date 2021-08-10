DC has made another push to include more LGBTQ characters in its comic books and shows! One of the Robin’s is bisexual now, which is a pretty huge deal. Robin is a pretty big deal in the comic book world, obviously being Batman’s sidekick. Which Robin is the one that came out today, though? It’s Tim Drake!

One thing that is interesting about it being Tim Drake is the fact that the character is making a live-action appearance very soon. Tim Drake is being introduced during the third season of Titans. For now, this information is only in the comic books, but for all, we know that could change pretty quick! Perhaps the Titans version of Tim Drake will share this characteristic.

Tim Drake finally coming out is so inspiring, DC never wanted a queer Robin but after years and years of campaigning from writers and fans it finally happened A big thank you to Meghan Fitzmartin, Belén Ortega and Alejandro Sánchez for making this moment so beautiful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xb5YugEYd9 — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) August 10, 2021

The news comes out of Batman: Urban Legends #6 which was released today, August 10th, 2021. The story was written by Meghan Fitzmartin with art done by artist Belén Ortega. Alejandro Sánchez took care of the coloring and Pat Brosseau did the lettering.

This issue was the end of the story arc titled “Sum Of Our Parts” but Tim Drake’s story will continue in Batman: Urban Legends #10 which is out this upcoming December! We can’t wait for his story to continue!

Here’s the information for the issue: