One Of The Robin’s Is Bisexual Now!
DC has made another push to include more LGBTQ characters in its comic books and shows! One of the Robin’s is bisexual now, which is a pretty huge deal. Robin is a pretty big deal in the comic book world, obviously being Batman’s sidekick. Which Robin is the one that came out today, though? It’s Tim Drake!
One thing that is interesting about it being Tim Drake is the fact that the character is making a live-action appearance very soon. Tim Drake is being introduced during the third season of Titans. For now, this information is only in the comic books, but for all, we know that could change pretty quick! Perhaps the Titans version of Tim Drake will share this characteristic.
Tim Drake finally coming out is so inspiring, DC never wanted a queer Robin but after years and years of campaigning from writers and fans it finally happened
A big thank you to Meghan Fitzmartin, Belén Ortega and Alejandro Sánchez for making this moment so beautiful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xb5YugEYd9
— Neb | 🏳️🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) August 10, 2021
The news comes out of Batman: Urban Legends #6 which was released today, August 10th, 2021. The story was written by Meghan Fitzmartin with art done by artist Belén Ortega. Alejandro Sánchez took care of the coloring and Pat Brosseau did the lettering.
This issue was the end of the story arc titled “Sum Of Our Parts” but Tim Drake’s story will continue in Batman: Urban Legends #10 which is out this upcoming December! We can’t wait for his story to continue!
Here’s the information for the issue:
- Batman: Urban Legends #6
- APR219226
- (W) CHIP ZDARSKY, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, MEGHAN FITZMARTIN, MATTHEW ROSENBERG (A) EDDY BARROWS, MARCUS TO, TREVOR HAIRSINE, BELÉN ORTEGA, CHRIS SPROUSE, (CA) NICOLA SCOTT
- Red Hood: The epic “Cheer” story line reaches its conclusion, and Red Hood’s alliance with Batman will be forever changed. Will the former Dynamic Duo get the Cheerdrop drug off the streets for good? Or will they forever be at the mercy of the villain who created it? And will Red Hood find a new home for Tyler, the boy he’s sworn to protect? Tim Drake: Tim Drake is in the den of the Chaos Monsters with the other kidnapped teenagers of Gotham City. In order to free himself and the other teens, Tim will have to embrace help from his friend Bernard and hear something about himself he never knew. A brand-new chapter of Tim Drake’s life starts here, and you won’t want to miss it! Black Canary: Oracle locates some Batman weaponry, missing since The Joker War, and calls in her old friend Dinah Lance to help retrieve it! Fists will fly, the Canary will scream, and a stunning new mission begins. The ending will leave readers in shock and awe! Zealot: The HALO Corporation sent their top field agent, code name Zealot, to hunt Maxwell Lord. But the villain has a guardian angel in the form of…Wonder Woman?! A throw down for the ages will ensue!
- In Shops: Aug 11, 2021
- SRP: $7.99
Alexander is passionate about gaming, comics and anime. Most things fandom related!