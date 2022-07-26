On Watching the First Time, Neil Gaiman Says He Wept While Viewing ‘The Sandman’ Sequence

The Sandman will be released on Netflix next week, closing a decades-long struggle to bring Neil Gaiman’s classic horror/fantasy comic into live action. According to current reports, this is going to be a success, with Netflix releasing two clips that capture precisely what made these such enduring tales and protagonists.

Gaiman himself has weighed in on the clip, which loosely adapts a moment from The Sound of Her Wings, telling how it made him cry and emphasizing why he cast her.

We understand Gaiman’s sentiments, and if the rest of the production maintains this high level of excellence, we’re in for a real treat.

The all-important goal of the series is to get death right, since she’s a key figure in the Sandman mythology. You would think Gaiman’s version of the Grim Reaper would be scary and terrible, so it’s interesting how her personality changes from being dark and twisted to kind, sincere, and happy as she leads people into eternity.

We’re hoping Netflix’s The Sandman is a success, so the full series may be produced in live action over many seasons. Death has a major role throughout the tale, and Howell-Baptiste should deliver some truly iconic lines, such as the one below.

“When the first living thing existed, I was there waiting. When the last living thing dies, my job will be finished. I’ll put the chairs on the tables, turn out the lights and lock the universe behind me when I leave.”

Fortunately, we don’t have to wait long to meet Death. The first season of The Sandman will be released on Netflix August 5th. We’re excited.