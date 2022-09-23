On the 12th birthday of her daughter Taylor, Christina Hall pays tribute to her: “Sweet girl, keep shining.”

Christina Hall is one proud mom.

On Thursday, Christina on the Coast’s star posted a carousel of sweet pictures to Instagram of her daughter, Taylor Reese in celebration of her 12th birthday.

In one photo, Taylorposes next to a decorative boulder painted with an adorable birthday cake and balloons – all for her special day.

“Happy Birthday Taylor 💕! Times goes by way too fast and watching her grow up so much this past year has been 😱,” the mom of three writes.

“We are so proud of Taylor!! She does great in school, excels in club soccer and has a nice group of friends. I love you beautiful / sweet girl, keep shining. ⭐️💕”

Taylor is joined in the house by her two children, 10-year-old son Cash and 9-year-old daughter Jagger. Hall also has a 7-year-old son named Brayden James with ex Tarek El Moussa – who is currently expecting his first child with wife Heather Rae El Moussa. Hall is also a mother to 2 year old Hudson London, whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead.

On her first day of middle school, Taylor was photographed by Hall this month with a graduation cap on.

“First day of middle school 🥺😱. Wish us all luck!!! 🤍💕,” she wrote under the photo.

Hall contemplated how quickly Taylor is growing up as they enjoyed a special “mommy daughter shopping date” earlier this summer.

In the shot, Hall posed with her daughter in a teal tank top and jean shorts.

“Mommy daughter shopping date 💟. The fact that we wear the same shoe size now is 😳. Taylor turns 12 next month, pre-teen life is becoming real much too quick!! 🥹,” she captioned the picture.

