On the 10th Anniversary of His Death, James Gandolfini Remembered by ‘The Sopranos’ Cast

James Gandolfini: 10 Years Later After His Passing

On June 19, 2013, James Gandolfini passed away at the age of 51. The beloved actor was best known for his role as Tony Soprano on the HBO series The Sopranos. Gandolfini’s death was a shock to the world, and his loss is still felt by many today.

On the 10th anniversary of Gandolfini’s passing, his friends and colleagues have shared tributes to the late actor. Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti on The Sopranos, took to Instagram to share a story about his late co-star and friend. He referred to Gandolfini and himself as “Batman and Robin,” alluding to their close relationship and the relationship between their on-screen characters.

Edie Falco, who starred on The Sopranos as Carmela Soprano, also spoke about Gandolfini’s legacy. She told Vanity Fair that he was a generous and kind actor who always went out of his way to make sure everyone had a good experience on set.

Joe Pantoliano, who appeared in 21 episodes of The Sopranos, echoed Falco’s sentiments. He said that Gandolfini was always willing to help out his fellow actors, even if they were only on the show for a short time.

Gandolfini’s son, Michael Gandolfini, is also an actor. He portrayed a younger version of Tony Soprano in the 2021 film The Many Saints of Newark. On Father’s Day, the day before the anniversary of Gandolfini’s passing, Michael shared a touching tribute to his father.

“Happy Father’s Day Dad,” Gandolfini wrote. “I love you. Today, tomorrow, and everyday. I miss you, I love you.”

Gandolfini’s legacy as an actor is secure. He will be remembered for his iconic role as Tony Soprano, as well as his many other memorable performances. His death was a loss to the world of acting, but his work will continue to entertain and inspire fans for generations to come.