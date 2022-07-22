On-Demand Streaming Service Netflix Released a Unique Superhero Film

Since his debut as the legendary Batman in 1989, Michael Keaton has been a legend of the superhero genre, but the success of Alejandro González Iñarritu’s award-winning existential dramatic comedy Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) rekindled his big-screen comeback and sent him down a costumed rabbit hole.

To be fair, Keaton never really disappeared from our screens, but his Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning lead performance in the film that won that year’s Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director provided him with a fresh lease of life, pushing him back into the limelight.

Since then, the veteran actor has broken bad in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s Adrian Toomes, reprising the role at Sony in one of the worst post-credits sequences in history, while doubling down on the Caped Crusader by donning the Batsuit for the first time in 30 years to lend support in both Batgirl and The Flash, and it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest that none of the above would have happened were it not for Birdman.

Almost a decade after its premiere, Iñárritu’s well-written and powerfully acted tribute to Buster Keaton has been riding the wave of appreciation for classic movies on Netflix by ranking in the top 20 worldwide most-watched films on FlixPatrol.

Keaton’s Riggan Thompson is a near-meta case of life imitating art, as he’s best known for acting in a big-screen superhero film but wishes to reinvent his career by taking on an innovative new project. Naturally, things go wrong at every turn, prompting the washed-up talent to try and keep his entire personal and professional existence from coming apart at the seams.

Check out the trailer for Birdman below!