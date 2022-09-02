Olivia Wilde Forced to Edit Don’t Worry Darling Trailer After MPA Complaints

We’re just a few weeks away from the release of Don’t Worry, Darling, Olivia Wilde‘s sophomore feature.

The cast, performance, and genre of the film drew in many moviegoers and has only increased with recent positve reviews and hype. The film’s approach to female sexuality has been one of the most discussed aspects of its marketing campaign, with Wilde previously hinting that scenes between Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) focused on a “type of female pleasure” not seen before onscreen.

In an interview with The Associated Press, she said that while filming Don’t Worry, Darling, she stated that she really wanted to include more of it in the film’s marketing but was ordered not to by the Motion Picture Association, which assigns ratings to motion pictures.

"Oh, yeah. There's a lot that had to be taken out of the trailer," says Wilde.

At the last second, the MPA came down hard on me and my trailer, so I had to cut some shots. I was upset about it because I thought it took the film up another notch. But, of course, we still live in a very puritanical culture. The recent dearth of eroticism in American films is, I believe, relatively new. But, when it comes to women’s pleasure, it’s something we rarely witness in mainstream cinema unless you’re talking about LGBTQ films. It’s interesting how in most queer films, the female characters seem to take more pleasure in sex. Many corporations believe that audiences are puritanical, but this is not the case. And yet people get upset I’m referring to people who are already angry with me about it. I think it’s a testament to the film We want to be provocative The idea is not to make you feel safe.”

Pugh, on the other hand, has already taken a different perspective on Don’t Worry Darling‘s nude scenes, as well as the reaction to them.

“We don’t do it for the nudity or to watch a famous man go down on someone. That’s not what this industry is about,” Pugh told Harper’s Bazaar last month. “Obviously, when you hire the most famous pop star in the world, those conversations will happen. But that’s not something I’m going discuss because [this movie is] bigger and better than that.”

The film’s cast will also include Olivia Wilde as Bunny, Chris Pine as Frank, Gemma Chan as Shelley, KiKi Layne as Margaret, Nick Kroll as Bill, Sydney Chandler

as Violet, Kate Berlant as Peg., Asif Ali ad Peter Douglas Smith s John and Timothy Simons sa Dr. Marcello Julian Reyes as Fred, Mariah Justice as Barbara, Alisha Heng as Rose, Dita Von Teese as Herself, and Ari’el Stachel as Kevin, Katie Silberman, Carey van Dyke, and Shane Van Dyke wrote the screenplay based on a tale by Silberman, while Wilde directed the picture.

On September 23rd, Don’t Worry, Darling will be released in theaters.