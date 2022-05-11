Old Friends Reunite as the ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Press Tour Begins

In the midst of a galaxy far, far away, Skywalker and Kenobi have once again come face-to-face during the press tour for Disney Plus’ next series set in a galaxy far, far away, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

On the red carpet in Berlin, Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor were photographed with cast member Moses Ingram and director Deborah Chow to promote the forthcoming release of the franchise’s most highly anticipated project since The Force Awakens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ DE (@disneyplusde)



Ingram is a newcomer to the Star Wars universe, and she’ll play Reva, an Inquisitor in the employ of Rupert Friend’s malevolent big bad who brings the long-awaited return of a fan favorite into live action after years of fans crossing their fingers.

McGregor and Christensen will return to their respective roles as Obi-Wan and Anakin for the first time since 2005’s Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, but during their meeting, everything was all smiles and business.

We’ve been anticipating McGregor’s return, but Christensen has stayed mostly hidden until now. It may have been nearly two decades since they last filled their respective roles, yet physically, things haven’t changed much.

Obi-Wan is the newest Disney Plus offering set in the Star Wars sandbox, and it will cover the tale of its namesake character between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. The six-episode action spectacular chronicles Obi-Wan’s attempts to protect a young Luke Skywalker while also avoiding the Empire’s Jedi hunters on Tatooine.

On May 27, Obi-Wan Kenobi will start on Disney Plus, with new episodes each week. If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, watch it below!