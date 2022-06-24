‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Would Not Be Everyone’s Preferred Choice For a Second Season

On its promises, Obi-Wan Kenobi fulfilled. Ewan McGregor did a fantastic job as an older and traumatized version of his prequel trilogy character, Hayden Christensen got to show off as Anakin Skywalker from the Vader era, and there was some fun connective tissue between the prequels and sequels. The ending was particularly well-received, with some already calling for a second season.

The final shot in which Obi-Wan Kenobi, as Obi-Wan Kenobi, ends with us still having 9 years until A New Hope, and it reveals Liam Neeson as the Force Ghost of The Phantom Menace’s Qui-Gon Jinn. So could we see more episodes that focus on Obi-Wan’s connection to Qui-Gon as we build to the events of the original trilogy?

It’d be a lot of fun, but given that Obi-Wan was such a success, Lucasfilm and Disney must be thinking about it. Some fans, on the other hand, believe they should stop here. One topic in r/StarWars asks whether this is the right time to call it quits.

The vast majority of the responses express agreement. Obi-Wan Kenobi was already walking a tightrope, balancing narrative conflicts with Vader while not jeopardizing the A New Hope tale, and adding more would simply complicate things. One comment, on the other hand, may indicate where to go from here, by proposing a “completely independent” adventure that isn’t connected to the Skywalker saga and simply sees the legendary Jedi doing some good in the galaxy.

It makes sense for the character to resume some low-key heroic activity on Tatooine and begin assisting the many afflicted peoples now that he’s in a far better mindset than when we first met him at the start of the season. After all, they still must be feeling a teensy bit guilty about leaving Shmi Skywalker as a slave when they took Anakin for training.

If the second season does happen, we hope it lives up to what we’ve seen thus far, because we want more of McGregor’s Obi-Wan!

On Disney Plus, Obi-Wan Kenobi is now available in its entirety.