Obi-Wan Kenobi: Opening Scene Revealed to Be a ‘Traumatic Moment’

After close to two decades of hope and expectation, Ewan McGregor will finally be slipping back into his Jedi robes and wielding a lightsaber once again when Obi-Wan Kenobi lands on Disney Plus with a bumper two-episode premiere on May 27.

We’re talking about the single most eagerly-anticipated streaming exclusive in a galaxy far, far away, and it’s not even close. We’re undoubtedly discussing the blockbuster returns of McGregor’s franchise icon and Hayden Christensen‘s Darth Vader, as well as the long-awaited live-action debut of fan favorite antagonist the Grand Inquisitor.

Naturally, there’s a narrative to be established along with the Easter Eggs and fan service, which we’re hoping will be up to scratch given the complaints that dogged The Book of Boba Fett, a wish-fulfillment project that placed its own into an episodic adventure in the Star Wars franchise.

Producer Michelle Rejwan told SFX Magazine that Obi-Wan will begin from a place of darkness, with the exiled hero going through some severe challenges.

“[We find him in] a pretty traumatic moment, where he’s lost so much, where he’s been hiding, where his apprentice and brother, Anakin, has gone to the Dark Side, and he’s been living with that for a decade. We’re really finding him in a place where he’s quite lost, and Ewan was a major part of that conversation.

Because he and Anakin Skywalker are such important characters to Obi-Wan, in the shadow of the events of Revenge Of The Sith. He’s living with how things were left with Anakin on Mustafar, leaving him to die in an incredibly tragic way, because he had no choice. He’s been living with quite a bit of guilt and reflection over this period.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi didn’t seem like he would be a character full of sunshine and rainbows in previous filmes and there are sure to be plenty of dark introspection and serious character moments amid the spectacle-infused mayhem that audiences are looking forward to.