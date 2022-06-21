‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Has Been Accused Of Failing To Connect With Its Target Audience.

On Disney Plus, Obi-Wan Kenobi will come to a close tomorrow. While fans have praised Ewan McGregor’s return to his prequel trilogy part, there has been some debate as to the quality of the effects, the short episode duration, and whether it fits with the tale established in A New Hope.

A fan on Reddit claims he knows why Obi-Wan Kenobi hasn’t landed as it should: the right people were not targeted. They feel that the narrative is intended for casual audiences rather than hardcore enthusiasts. Alternatively, they wrote:

“Why would people who know nothing about Star Wars suddenly watch a show about a pre-established character they know nothing about? I doubt Kenobi is a big draw for those people.”

Ewan McGregor‘s Obi-Wan Kenobi was at the center of three of the most profitable films of the 2000s, with a long history in the original trilogy and significant roles in other Star Wars media. All of which suggests that Disney Plus subscribers who were unfamiliar with Obi-Wan until this program are unlikely to be among them.

The ad also claims that these casual moviegoers may be concerned about Reva killing Luke, Obi-Wan, or Vader, but there’s no worry for genuine Star Wars fans since we know they have plot armour. The simple retort to this was that the entire Prequel Trilogy was filled with plot-armored characters, and those movies’ well-documented faults that aspect wasn’t criticized.

Even if that was not the case, there’s a good explanation why Lucasfilm would never produce a Star Wars show specifically for die-hard fans. That’s because they understand that, despite their denials, the most dedicated fans will watch anything with “Star Wars” in the title. So instead of aiming for a broad audience, they may as well aim for a wide audience as those fans are already locked in.

However, despite its early success, many fans have complained about Obi-Wan Kenobi recently, so if it doesn’t land in the finale tomorrow, expect fireworks throughout the Star Wars fandom. Let’s just hope that the expected second confrontation between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader does not detract from their reunion in A New Hope. that we finally get a better look at the young Luke Skywalker, and that Reva’s story gets a conclusive ending.

On Disney Plus, Obi-Wan Kenobi will conclude tomorrow.