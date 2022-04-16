Obi-Wan Kenobi: According to its Star There Will Be ‘Wonderful Cameos’ and its a ‘Thrilling Ride’

Lucasfilm’s and Disney’s refusal to provide updates on future series, such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, tells you that there a big things ahead. Ewan McGregor‘s return as Kenobi is the sole reason for this project being arguably the most anticipated Star Wars sequel since The Force Awakens.

Naturally, the initial teaser trailer caused a frenzy on the internet when it first dropped, but subsequent promotion materials have done an excellent job of showing us that Obi-Wan is attempting to skillfully meld fan service and nostalgia with new characters, settings, and stories.

Despite some minor criticism to his character’s design, Rupert Friend‘s Grand Inquisitor appears to be a potent adversary, as well as the latest live-action adaptation to join the ranks of animation. When asked about specifics by HeyUGuys, the actor avoided getting specific but teased that Obi-Wan will deliver “everything” fans have been waiting for.

“If it’s possible to be any more excited than folks already are, I would be. I think [the series] is one of the most thrilling additions to the Star Wars canon. I think Ewan McGregor is doing things with that role that is a dream for fans of the original films. You know, we can’t obviously have Alec Guinness back, but I just think Ewan was absolutely born to play that part. And wonderful cameos from people I obviously can’t tell you, but Easter eggs galore… Yeah, it’s a thrilling ride.”

We know that plenty of old favorites and familiar imagery have already been unveiled, so we’re both intrigued and excited to see what else Obi-Wan Kenobi has in store for us.