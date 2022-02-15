Obi-Wan: Guess Which Star Wars Prequel Character Will Also Be Appearing?

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be a delight for fans of the Star Wars prequel trilogy. These films were loathed by Star Wars fans throughout most of the 2000s, although they have recently seen something of a rehabilitation among those who saw them as children when they became adults.

It was originally announced that the pair would appear in a movie together. However, filming will now begin on a television program set between Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope that should reveal new aspects of their contentious history.

However, if reports are correct, not only Obi-Wan and Anakin will be returning. Making Star Wars is reporting that Jimmy Smits will play Bail Organa in the new show. According to their sources, he’s been spotted on set with McGregor, but he isn’t yet listed in the official cast list.

Bail Organa’s appearance makes sense. Obi-Wan is on Tatooine to watch over Luke, with Organa being Leia’s stepfather. Because either kid has a good chance of developing strong Force abilities, the two men should stay in touch so they can compare notes.

This may also be an indication that Obi-Wan Kenobi will not be completely devoted to Tatooine. We just finished The Book of Boba Fett, which was largely set in the dunes and dusty towns of the desert planet. It’s standard Star Wars scenery, but we’re yearning for a change after so much time spent here.

We should anticipate a trailer soon since the series is set to premiere on Disney Plus on May 25. Let’s hope Smits is in it.