NSYNC’s Post-VMA Hopes Dashed: No Tour or Album Plans Despite New Single Release

NSYNC’s VMA Reunion Leaves Fans on a Cliffhanger

Fans of NSYNC experienced a rollercoaster of emotions following the boy band’s show-stopping reunion at the MTV Video Music Awards. Hopes of a full-fledged return were abruptly dashed, even though the band has a new single slated for release. If you’re a die-hard NSYNC fan waiting for a comeback tour or new album, we hate to break it to you, but it’s not happening—at least not anytime soon.

A Momentary Reunion: NSYNC At The VMAs

The acclaimed quintet—Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick—captured hearts once again at the VMAs. According to an insider who spilled the beans to TMZ, despite overwhelming response from both fans and industry insiders, the group has ruled out any upcoming tours or recording sessions.

A Glimmer of Hope: The Release of “Better Place”

In a twist that gives fans something to cheer about, NSYNC is launching a new single called “Better Place,” set to drop on September 29. This track marks their first collaborative effort in two decades and is part of the soundtrack for the Trolls Band Together film. Justin Timberlake’s involvement in the Trolls franchise played an instrumental role in this unexpected reunion, at least on the recording front.

Back in the Studio. Better Place out 9/29. pic.twitter.com/W9Y2fYToXg — *NSYNC (@NSYNC) September 15, 2023

Justin Timberlake: Not Ruling Out A Future NSYNC Comeback

Interestingly, Timberlake once hinted at the possibility of an NSYNC reunion during a 2021 interview with The Radio Times (as reported by The Mirror). While Timberlake didn’t explicitly promise a return to boy band glory, he suggested that a reunion wasn’t out of the question. He mentioned his current focus on his new film, Palmer, but also expressed concerns about the unpredictable nature of the music industry.

A Coachella Memory: NSYNC’s Previous Short-lived Reunion

NSYNC stirred up nostalgia in 2019 when they teamed up for a surprise Coachella performance with Ariana Grande. Unfortunately, Timberlake was conspicuously absent, an absence Fatone later attributed to Timberlake’s solo tour commitments. Despite the incomplete lineup, Fatone hinted that the band could potentially reunite in the future for a more official endeavor.

It’s all we ever wanted, all we ever needed Watch the new trailer for #TrollsBandTogether featuring “Better Place” from *NSYNC ❤️ to receive updates about the film until it hits theaters on November 17. pic.twitter.com/yhYvdM0ia4 — DreamWorks Trolls (@Trolls) September 14, 2023

Joey Fatone’s Perspective: Never Say Never

Fatone left the door slightly ajar for a reunion, sharing that the band might consider coming back together at the “right time” and under the “right circumstances.” He emphasized that NSYNC owes it to its fan base to offer some kind of closure or new beginning since they never had a formal farewell tour.

The NSYNC Saga Continues

As Fatone humorously pointed out, he hopes any potential reunion happens before he turns 80. Until then, fans can only hang on to the hope that NSYNC might surprise them with more than just a single. While the chances for a full-blown comeback seem slim at the moment, the upcoming release of “Better Place” at least offers a small consolation to those yearning for more of NSYNC’s iconic music.

As it stands, the recent VMA reunion and impending single release serve as both a nostalgic trip down memory lane and a bitter reminder of what could have been. One thing is certain: NSYNC continues to be a subject of intense speculation and hopeful wishing among fans and industry watchers alike.