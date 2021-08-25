Now Fans Are Asking For Emma Stone In Spider-Man: No Way Home Too!

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer set the internet on fire, and caused people to temporarily lose their minds. With the official look at Doc Ock and the multiverse, Spidey fans are understandably excited for the upcoming film! They won’t be satisfied until they get everything they want though, and now fans are asking for Emma Stone! They want her alongside Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home!

It’s important to remember that as of right now we don’t even know if Andrew Garfield is going to be returning as Spider-Man. It’s something fans are extremely hopeful for, and certainly, something that seems like it is being teased.

There were some serious hints that Jamie Foxx‘s Electro could be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home in the trailer. And the rumors of the returning Spider-Men have been around for months.

Personally, I think that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will both be in the film. There have also been what appears to be some leaked set photos that reveal both of them on set.

One of the photos is a little blurry and it’s hard to see if the taller figure really is Tobey Maguire, the other one gives a pretty clear look at Andrew Garfield’s face. If it’s not Andrew Garfield it sure is someone who looks a lot like him.

As for Emma Stone though, she hasn’t come up in rumors very much. Now that everyone’s wishlist for No Way Home is coming true, it seems like they’re adding her to that list.

It makes sense, after all. Though the Amazing Spider-Man films weren’t the best she and Garfield had some amazing chemistry. In fact, their relationship was highlighted as one of the best parts of those films.

So, yeah, fans are asking for Emma Stone now. Let’s how that Sony and Marvel are listening and that she actually returns!