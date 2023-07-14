Norman Reedus Shares Instagram Image with ‘The Walking Dead’ Co-Star Andrew Lincoln

AMC’s post-apocalyptic series, “The Walking Dead,” may have come to an end, but the franchise continues to thrive with spinoff series. One highly anticipated offshoot centers around Norman Reedus‘ character, Daryl Dixon. Production on the Daryl-focused show began last year, and recent photos gave fans a glimpse of what to expect. Reedus added to the excitement by sharing a sweet reunion photo with his former co-star, Andrew Lincoln, who played Rick Grimes. This has sparked speculation among fans about a possible return of Rick Grimes in the new show.

Reedus took to Instagram to share the photo, which shows him and Lincoln together, with a simple caption of a red balloon. While it hasn’t been long since “The Walking Dead” concluded, seeing the two actors reunite is a heartwarming sight. Fans, naturally, are now speculating about the significance of the reunion. It’s unclear whether Lincoln’s visit is just a friendly get-together or a hint at a future collaboration on the show. Users on social media express their excitement and curiosity, hoping for a reunion between Daryl and Rick.

Fans have longed for a reunion between Daryl Dixon and Rick Grimes, despite the characters pursuing separate storylines. Reedus has been working on his spinoff, while Lincoln has been developing his own follow-up series. Although both narratives seem independent, fans continue to manifest their desire for the characters to meet again. Speculations and hopes abound, with fans yearning for a “Rickyl reunion.” While it’s important not to get carried away, the fanbase remains convinced that something is in the works.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by norman reedus (@bigbaldhead)

A potential reunion between Daryl and Rick is not entirely implausible within the “Walking Dead” universe, where unexpected twists have occurred before. Fans imagine the excitement of their meeting, as long as the story warrants it. However, it’s important to temper expectations at this point. Despite uncertainties, fans are eager for the upcoming Daryl Dixon spinoff and the Rick and Michonne series, hoping for engaging character development. While a physical reunion may or may not happen, fans can find solace in the fact that they will get to see more of these beloved characters. In the meantime, news about these shows and other upcoming premieres can be anticipated.