Norman Reedus Got Engaged! Congratulations To Daryl Dixon And His Future Wife!

According to PEOPLE, Norman Reedus got engaged, which is awesome news! In a year where things have kind of sucked, hearing that someone as awesome as Reedus has found his soulmate is amazing! We hope their wedding is amazing, and that Reedus gave Diane Kruger a proposal to remember! Congratulations, Norman Reedus! We’re really happy for you!

Kruger and Reedus met while filming a movie together, Sky, which was released several years ago. The two did the usual press things to promote the film at the Toronto Film Festival before they eventually revealed that they were together. Like… together, together.

The couple has been together since March 2017. Since then they’ve had a child together, a beautiful 2 1/2 year old girl. Her name and appearance and birthday have all been kept private since the moment she was born. This makes sense, though. Who would want to expose their child to the media, the same way celebrities are?

Still, sometimes the couple does share pictures with their daughter, though they make sure her face is never visible. Even though the couple remains private, it looks pretty apparent that they’re incredibly happy together. At least, that’s what all their pictures lead us to believe.

Norman Reedus has certainly kept busy, though. He’s been a star on The Walking Dead for about 11 years now. He’s been around since the very first season, and even though The Walking Dead is coming to an end… we won’t be saying goodbye to Daryl Dixon quite yet.

He will be getting his own spin-off, along with Carol once The Walking Dead ends. Something fans are grateful for since they’re not ready to say goodbye to Daryl yet. Hopefully, Norman Reedus gets to enjoy his honeymoon first! He deserves some happiness and a little vacation!

You can catch Norman Reedus every Sunday on AMC in The Walking Dead.