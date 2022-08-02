Norman Reedus Forgot One Detail in Proposal to Diane Kruger, But a Wedding is On Its Way!

If you’re planning an outdoor marriage proposal, perhaps the first thing you should do is check the weather. The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus‘ plans to ask his long-time sweetheart, Diane Kruger, to marry him were hampered when a thunderstorm suddenly hit. However, in the end, everything was resolved.

In a recent interview with Men’s Journal, Norman Reedus discussed The Walking Dead and his engagement to actress Diane Kruger.

Reedus had a plan in place. He’d planned to propose while traveling from Atlanta to Savannah, Georgia, on his Harley Davidson. Mother Nature had other ideas, though. While he looked for the ideal spot to pull over and ask her for her hand in marriage, a sudden downpour forced him to return home as quickly as possible. He decided it was best to put off proposing until another day.

“I ended up doing it at our home in Georgia with our daughter on my lap,” he revealed to Men’s Journal. “My daughter starts crying, we’re all crying, and she wails, ‘Why are we crying?’ I tell her they’re happy tears, and she’s like, ‘Yay, they’re happy tears!’”

The ring cost him more than a house

Reedus and Kruger are a reserved pair. Their toddler is rarely photographed on social media, and she isn’t shown in the photos. While many celebrities desire to announce their engagement on social media, Kruger did not rush online to gloat about her ring.

Kruger was seen wearing a huge diamond on her left ring finger at the 2021 Met Gala. According to Hello!, the solitaire could be worth $500,000. That’s enough money to buy a nice house, depending on where you live.

The diamond is a princess cut, and it appears to be about eight carats in size. It’s either a cushion, emerald, or princess cut. For their brightness, square diamonds are frequently utilized.

What is the secret to Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger’s love? How did it start?

The two actors previously worked together on the 2015 film Sky. Their characters were in a relationship with one other and it poured into real life, and Reedus told BuzzFeed in 2016 that before he had even read the script, he “just kind of fell in love with her.”

In November 2018, Nova Tennessee was born to the couple. She is Kruger’s first child, and the 46-year-old actor has said that she is glad he waited until later in life to have a kid rather than at 30.

Reedus has a son, Mingus, with Helena Christensen. With a modeling career of his own, the 22-year-old follows in his supermodel mother’s footsteps.

Reedus was vague when asked about a wedding date, which is to be expected given the couple’s privacy.

What has the actor done since appearing on ‘The Walking Dead’?

Norman Reedus is extremely busy. He has a number of projects, including his first book, The Ravaged, and an upcoming Walking Dead spinoff to be filmed in Europe.

With the final season of The Walking Dead now finished, Reedus considered shaving his hair to signify a new beginning. However, his intended bride-to-be put a halt to it.

Ms. Reedus claimed that she mentioned the ’90s TV series Felicity to her father. After cutting her hair, actress Keri Russell’s career plummeted. That prompted him to forgo the haircut because it sent him into a tailspin of worry.

Reedus is also the owner of two Nic & Norman’s restaurants. He and The Walking Dead executive producer Greg Nicotero co-own them together.

He’s also a talented photographer, having uploaded photographs of himself on Instagram and elsewhere since 2013. Reedus is well-known for being hands-on and dedicated to his fans, and he frequently uploads photographs of himself.