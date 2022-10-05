Norman Reedus Drops Major Update About Upcoming The Walking Dead Daryl Spinoff

Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl in The Walking Dead, is also thrilled for the release of his character’s spinoff.

The Walking Dead began in 2020 and has, since then, become one of the most expansive zombie franchises. With a total of seven spinoffs, Reedus recently shared an exciting detail about his new show.

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus chats about his new Daryl Dixon spinoff series.

The actor took to Twitter to share the key art for his upcoming series, which now has an official title.

The title, dubbed Daryl Dixon, is printed over a green and scratched-torn photo of the Eiffel Tower. This just confirms that the program will be set in Paris.

In September 2020, a new series was announced that would follow the tale of Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride). It was supposed to continue where The Walking Dead Season 7 left off, only with Carol stepping out of the project after learning the filming would be in Europe.

McBride reasoned that she couldn’t film away from home for such an extended period of time, so the show was changed to focus on Daryl alone.

However, McBride will not appear in the new series. However, it does not necessarily indicate that Carol won’t be seen in future installments of the franchise.

With Daryl Dixon coming in 2023 and The Walking Dead ending soon, McBride may want to continue or finish her character’s story.

It’s likely that she’ll appear in future spinoffs set in the U.S.

Other Upcoming The Walking Dead Spinoffs

Despite the end of The Walking Dead parent series, the universe will continue on.

The first Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan project will be The Walking Dead: Dead City, which was previously titled Isle of the Dead. This six-episode spinoff will follow Maggie and Neghan as they attempt to survive in Manhattan.

In an as-yet-to-be-named spinoff, original cast Andrew Lincoln will reprise his role as Rick, along with Danai Gurira‘s Michonne. This series is said to take the place of the three movies dealing with Rick.

Though, Rick and Michonne’s spinoff is still in development so no details have been released yet.

