Nope: Watch: Jordan Peele’s Crazy Trailer for New Thriller Starring Steven Yeun and More!

Jordan Peele may only have two feature films to his name as a director, but he has already established himself as one of the most exciting innovative voices in cinema. The studio backing Jordan Peele’s newest film, Nope, went all-in by releasing the trailer in an ad during the Super Bow.

Of course, it’s a lot easier when Get Out and Us arrive on the scene, both of which crammed dark humor and sociopolitical undertones into atmospheric and frightening psychological terrors. When Nope debuts in theaters on July 2022, Peele will be looking to go three-for-three, so the first trailer has arrived to whet our

The preview footage isn’t giving away much, as you’d expect, but on the surface it appears to be an alien invasion tale of some sort. Peele’s previous work hasn’t played by genre rules and conventions, so who knows what surprises he has up his sleeve.

The cast is led by Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun, all of whom have their signature moment of gazing in terror and wonder at something happening in the sky.

The trailer is just intriguing enough to pique one’s interest without revealing too much. We’re already itching to learn more about what Nope has planned.

About Nope

Nope is an upcoming American science-fiction neo-western horror film written, directed, and produced by Jordan Peele under his Monkeypaw Productions banner. It stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun. The plot follows residents of an isolated town who witness a mysterious and abnormal event.