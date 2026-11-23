The U.S. console bundle offer runs through December 5. Nintendo’s physical games and digital sales have different deadlines.

Nintendo’s U.S. Black Friday hardware and game offers began on November 22, with a $499.99 suggested price for its Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World bundle. The package includes a Switch 2 system, a download of Mario Kart World and 90 days of Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership. The bundle promotion runs through December 5. Nintendo is separately advertising $20 off select games through November 29. That makes the first full shopping week a good moment to check which offer applies to a planned purchase.

Nintendo originally announced the dates earlier in November, and the offer is now in its active period. Sal Romano of Gematsu covered the announcement, and the Nintendo Store lists the current U.S. offer and its conditions. There are also online software sales with their own dates. The useful starting point is to identify whether the purchase is a console package, a game at a participating retailer or a software download, because the expiration date and what the buyer receives depend on that choice.

Nintendo of America demonstrates Mario Kart World, the game included in the bundle.

What comes in the Mario Kart World bundle

The hardware box covers three separate things. There is the console a buyer can set up, the full Mario Kart World download and a limited period of the individual online membership. Nintendo describes the price as a $50 reduction from its suggested retail price for this package. It is a comparison with the advertised bundle price. It is not a claim that every retailer everywhere had previously charged the same amount.

A game download has a practical effect if the package is going to someone who has used physical cartridges. The game comes with the bundle as a download, so the person setting it up needs to follow the redemption and download instructions. For a buyer who prefers a physical copy, the same game can be a different purchase when bought separately. For a household planning to have it ready on a particular day, treating setup and downloading as part of the gift makes the box easier to understand.

The 90-day membership is listed as individual, another detail that matters more than the marketing heading. It applies to the individual membership described on the offer rather than establishing an account arrangement for several people. A shopper comparing it with a membership they already use should consult Nintendo’s terms for their situation. The advertised price is for the whole bundle. The game and the period of membership are important pieces of what a person is choosing at that price.

Nintendo also lists a separate Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch Sports Resort bundle, which pairs the console with a different game. The company gives that package a different suggested price and savings figure. Comparing the offers by the actual software in the boxes helps more than lining up dollar amounts alone. If the named game is the main reason for the purchase, it can determine which package makes sense before a shopper needs to consider the smaller distinctions.

The dates matter for games bought separately

The second group of offers lasts through November 29. Nintendo identifies Donkey Kong Bananza and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond — Nintendo Switch 2 Edition as examples of titles included. The announcement also mentions eligible original Switch titles. That makes the printed platform an important part of the comparison. A discount on a product for Nintendo Switch and a discount on a Switch 2 edition can appear under the same campaign heading while referring to separate versions.

For a buyer with an original Switch, a game labeled for Switch 2 should be treated as a different product from one labeled for the original system. For a Switch 2 household, the choice can still matter because the retailer may present the editions separately. Nintendo’s own compatibility information provides the relevant distinction for eligible original Switch software. The Black Friday promotion answers how long the listed discount lasts. The product listing answers which platform and version that discount applies to.

There is also a timing difference for someone who only wants a game. A shopper choosing one of the selected retail titles should check the November 29 endpoint. A person weighing the advertised Mario Kart hardware package has a window listed through December 5. Both are subject to the merchant’s availability and the terms Nintendo has posted. The dates are useful even when a particular shop has already sold out, because they distinguish a promotion that is still listed from one that has ended.

Nintendo’s digital sale has its own clock

Nintendo says its separate eShop and online store sale began November 19 and runs through December 2. It has an independent list of games and prices. Seeing the same franchise appear in two places does not establish that the retailer offer and eShop deal are interchangeable. A physical copy and a digital copy can matter differently to someone choosing a gift, and an individual eShop entry is the better place to see its version and stated sale end.

That gives readers three dates worth keeping in order. November 29 is the last listed day for the selected game discounts. December 2 is the announced end of the separate digital sale. December 5 is the end of the announced Mario Kart World bundle window. The clearest path through Nintendo’s campaign is to decide which product is actually wanted and then use the date attached to it. A shopper comparing the wrong pair of offers can have the right company and still misunderstand the package.

Nintendo also distinguishes where the offers can be found. Its announcement names participating retailers and the Nintendo stores in New York and San Francisco. The Mario Kart World bundle promotion is listed on Nintendo’s online store as well. A store’s listing and inventory are still the sources for the exact order a customer is attempting to place.

Mario Kart World is central to the hardware offer because Nintendo names it as part of what the system ships with, in download form. The other offers give owners something to buy without buying a console again. Those are different starting points in a changing platform generation. Nintendo’s November listings make them concrete enough that buyers can compare the console they own, the version of a game they want and the offer that is currently active.

Sources

Nintendo announces Black Friday offers to help spread joy this holiday season — Nintendo of America, November 12, 2026

Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers — Nintendo Store U.S., Live offer page, accessed November 23, 2026

Nintendo announces Black Friday 2026 deals — Gematsu · Sal Romano, November 12, 2026

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