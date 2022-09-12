Ninja Reveals He Will No Longer Exclusively Stream On Twitch

Ninja has confirmed that he no longer has a restricted streaming contract, allowing him to stream anywhere he chooses from now on. Ninja is one of the most well-known creators on Twitch, with massive streams that have set records.

His most popular stream had him playing Fortnite with well-known rappers like Drake, something that was very rare back then and still is today.

Ninja has had a rather wild streaming career He rose to prominence on Twitch, but Microsoft rewarded him with a hefty wad of cash to stream on its platform, Mixer.

Ninja agreed to a deal with the Microsoft-owned platform before his contract ended, allowing him to return to Twitch, but it looks like he’s going back.

kind of.

Recently, streamer Ninja shocked many of his fans when he ended his live stream abruptly and said that he didn’t know when or where he would be streaming next.

After this, Ninja lost his Twitch partner verification.

Ninja appeared to be a natural buy for Twitch, but it turns out he isn’t really for sale. He’s been eating up Twitch’s top streamers with huge contracts, and it appeared like he was a no-brainer, but it turns out that he isn’t.

Because he’ll be streaming on all platforms, Ninja didn’t renew his Twitch partnership.

He doesn’t have a contract with any one streaming platform, and he’ll be multicasting on Twitch, YouTube, and other sites. Even jokingly suggesting that he may broadcast on OnlyFans

Took a little time off, but now I’m back…and I’ll be live EVERYWHERE tomorrow at 12CST pic.twitter.com/k2nt1BVUuN — Ninja (@Ninja) September 8, 2022

A lot of the time, these special offers provide a large sum of money in addition to whatever they make in donations and subscriptions, but it appears that he will have to rely on his community going forward. It’s hard to say what the benefits of having a multicast for someone like Ninja are. It might allow him to reach out to a larger audience that isn’t on Twitch or YouTube, allowing him to build up a bigger, more diverse community in the process. At this moment, it’s unknown how effective it will be.

