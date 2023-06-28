Nicolas Coster,’Facts of Life’ and ‘Santa Barbara’ Star Dead at 89

Nicolas Coster, a celebrated actor known for his remarkable talent, passed away on Monday night after a courageous battle with cancer. Coster valiantly fought against myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) stemming from the cancer, with unwavering support from his devoted wife, Yelena “Elena” Coster.

“Nick was an exceptional talent, known for his compassion, care, and outspoken nature,” expressed Chrystal Ayers, Coster’s agent, in a statement to Fox News Digital. “While many close to Nick were aware of his illness, we are all devastated by this loss. My heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Elena, his two cherished daughters, Candace and Dinneen, and his faithful companion, Lana the dog.”

“We will all deeply miss Nick,” she added. “He was not only one of my clients but also a dear friend whom I deeply cared about and regularly connected with.”

Coster’s most notable roles include appearances in “All the President’s Men,” “The Bay,” “Facts of Life,” and “All My Children.”

In 1984, he secured a role in the long-running series “Santa Barbara,” where he portrayed Lioinel Lockridge, earning three Emmy nominations for his outstanding performance. Coster’s co-stars have shared heartfelt tributes in remembrance of the late actor.

“A man who carried an unwavering commitment to service and exuded gentlemanly manners throughout his life… His grace extended to his friends until the very end, even as his vitality diminished,” expressed A. Martinez.

“I loved him and will miss him dearly. He has found peace now. He fought like a true warrior,” added Louise Sorel.

“Nick Coster, as Louise Sorel aptly described him, was an unstoppable force,” reflected Judith McConnell. “He was resilient and protective. His vibrant spirit and sense of humor make it difficult to fathom his absence. We worked together in New York; he introduced me to SCUBA diving, and we portrayed both lovers and adversaries on ‘Santa Barbara.'”

“We were friends for such an extensive period that it feels inconceivable to imagine a world without his talent and kindness. Thank you for being so dear, Nicky. I hope you’re now embracing Ian.”

Beyond his television and film career, Coster also showcased his versatility in the theater. He graced the Broadway stage in ten plays and musicals, and additionally appeared in 22 off-Broadway productions.

His repertoire encompassed acclaimed performances in “Becket,” “The Little Foxes,” and “Otherwise Engaged.”