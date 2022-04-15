Nicolas Cage’s Next Film… a Muppet Movie? He’s Down For It!

It’s been almost ten years since The Muppets last had their own feature film, but the fuzzy felt creatures will be back on screens soon enough with a new series currently in development for Disney Plus. You know who else is on the big screen right now? Nicolas Cage.

A slew of A-list appearances are required for a self-respecting length feature featuring Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the gang, with the laundry list of names who have stopped by for either a supporting role or cameo including Bob Hope, Orson Welles, Steve Martin, Richard Pryor, Liza Minnelliia, and Joan Rivers.

However, Nicolas Cage has not joined in the fun yet. It’s something he’d love to do if given the opportunity. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent revealed his long-held desire when asked about reprising The Rock with everyone but himself replaced by a Muppet during a Q&A session on Twitter.

“I’ve gotta agree with you man, I would love to be in a Muppet movie. I think Kermit and I could be best friends, and I’ve always had a crush on Miss Piggy.”

Nicolas Cage is on a roll right now, having just delivered an intense string of spectacular performances in a number of well-received movies across the entire genre spectrum. It would be fascinating to see how Nicolas Cage would sell his performance if he were ever to appear in a Muppets project, which we absolutely expect Disney Plus will make a reality.