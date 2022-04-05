Nicolas Cage’s Newest Movie has a Perfect Rating on Rotten Tomatoes

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a film with such an incoherent mess that only Nicolas Cage would agree to it, has received near-unanimous praise from critics.

Nicolas Cage plays a fictionalized version of himself in this meta-melodrama who reluctantly accepts $1 million to appear at an odd fan’s birthday party. It’s both strange and compelling, with one of the most memorable character actors given free reign over the film.

Fittingly, such an outrageous idea has been met with outrageously positive reviews. Sitting at 100 percent on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes after 25 reviews, Cage was praised for his performance, and the many nods to his previous roles were called “clever.”

Essentially, it’s Nicolas Cage: No Way Home sans Spider-Man.

If a cage isn’t enough to get you hyped for it, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent also features Pedro Pascal who we all know as The Mandalorian. Neil Patrick Harris and Demi Moore round out the ensemble cast, along with a slew of stand-up comics.

It’s the latest odd Cage film that people need to see, having debuted at this year’s SXSW. Fans will not have to wait much longer, as The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is set for a theatrical release on April 22.