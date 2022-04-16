Nicolas Cage’s $10 Million Comic Books Stolen and He Needs Your Help Getting them Back!

Nicolas Cage is one of the most well-known comic book fans in Hollywood, having taken his stage name from Luke Cage, named his son Kal-El after Superman’s birth name, and gotten a tattoo of Johnny Blaze’s Ghost Rider years before playing the role on the big screen.

He’s also voiced Spider-Man Noir in Into the Spider-Verse, Superman in Teen Titans Go! to the Movies, Big Daddy in Kick-Ass, and headlined Tim Burton‘s Superman Lives, so his credentials are already well established.

Cage is also known to have sold his copy of Action Comics #1 for $2.1 million ten years ago, but a substantial portion of his collection was stolen and never returned in its entirety, which clearly still hurts The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star.

To which he called on the troops during a Twitter Q&A session when asked what treasure he’d want to steal if the Declaration of Independence was missing.

“I just want to get my comic books back. They were stolen, you know, I bought those books at a really good price and now they are treasures that are in the $10 million range. Someone has them in a treasure chest somewhere and I – please give them back, because I could do a lot with that. I could donate it to charity at this point.”

The bad news is that Cage just revealed the collection was worth more than $8 million, which isn’t likely to entice the current owner to part with them unless they were previously sold.