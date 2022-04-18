Nicolas Cage Says He Wants to do a Musical

Although you don’t need to be a great singer to play a significant role in a lavish musical, the vast majority of the greatest ones include actors who can sing, dance, and do everything in between. Nicolas Cage still wants the opportunity to be part of a musical!

Even though Nicolas Cage isn’t well-known for his vocal abilities, even though he has sung to audiences on numerous occasions throughout his lengthy and illustrious career, that doesn’t negate the fact that he is willing to dive in. The Academy Award winner told Rolling Stone in an interview that one of the last few genre frontiers he’d want to conquer is

“One of the stars that I really admire from the Golden Age is Tony Curtis. I liked that he could do something like The Boston Strangler, but he could also do Some Like It Hot or Sweet Smell of Success. He was this gifted talent that could do comedy and drama. Right now, I’m excited that the comedy is back on the menu. It hasn’t been there for, gosh, 15 years. That’s nice that I may have the opportunity to do more comedy. But I’ve never done a musical. That would be something that I would be curious about. I just want to continue on the roots of the indie drama. That’s my true passion, movies like Pig or Leaving Las Vegas or Joe. Bringing Out the Dead — I saw that recently. I have to say that might be the best movie I ever made.”

Steven Spielberg spent years attempting to make a musical, and when he eventually did, he delivered the amazing West Side Story. Cage may be behind the camera, but he’s more than enthusiastic enough to give 110% if something exciting comes up.