Nicolas Cage Responds ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Appearance Rumors

The possibilities are endless with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with fans eagerly anticipating crossovers involving characters from every corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The notion of characters from Marvel’s most notorious blockbusters returning, for example, has fans hyped. Rumors have long circulated that Ghost Rider could debut in the MCU with Nicolas Cage returning to the role.

However, the Kick-Ass actor has confirmed in an interview with GQ that he was not approached to return for Multiverse of Madness, even though he would’ve jumped at the chance if he had been. When asked whether there was any truth:

“Oh, I don’t think so. I don’t think they’re casting me. I mean, I would do it. It would be fun. I’d love to work with Cumberbatch, but I don’t think that’s happening.”

Gabriel Luna has previously played the Ghost Rider character in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and was even supposed to get his own spinoff before Marvel Studios canceled it. Kevin Feige previously suggested that the hero would be introduced into the films, but we haven’t heard anything about it recently.

The good news is that this may mean there’s a chance for The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus‘ dream of playing Blaze to come true. Even if he doesn’t appear in DS2, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s growing embrace of its supernatural side recently — with Moon Knight and Blade being two examples — has us convinced that Ghost Rider will appear soon.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness enters theaters on May 6.