Nicolas Cage is probably one of the most recognizable actors on this planet. He’s been in everything from Ghost Rider to National Treasure. Now Nicolas Cage has a crazy new movie coming out next month!

The last movie that Cage was in was possibly one of the best of his entire career! He was in a small independent film called Pig. The film is the best reviewed film the actor has ever been in. It even boasts a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

His next film is certainly going to be different than Pig, though. The film is titled Prisoners Of The Ghostland and releases next month. It actually aired at the Sundance film festival prior to now, and is a thriller.

The comments made about the film definitely left me intrigued to see the final product! The film was praised for having some serious style, and some are even saying Cage is crazier than ever in this film. That would be something…

I don’t know if I can honestly describe this movie and do it justice, so I’m going to borrow WeGotThisCovered’s description. Check out their coverage on the film on their website, it’s super interesting!

“The supernatural action thriller stars the Academy Award winner as a criminal named Hero, a bank robber broken out of jail in a place called Samurai Town by a rich warlord to rescue his granddaughter. The only problem is that the erstwhile damsel in distress has been transported to a supernatural universe where samurais, ninjas and ghosts exist, with Hero sent to break a curse that binds the two of them together while wearing a skintight jumpsuit that’s got explosive strapped to every part of his body, including his nuts.”

I… wow. That’s something. I don’t even know how to react to that. Nicolas Cage has a crazy new movie coming out, and honestly… I think I wanna see it real bad.