Nicolas Cage Announced as Dracula for Universal Studios Monsters Movie & the Internet Loses Their Minds!

Nicolas Cage, of all people, will be playing Dracula and there were plenty of reasons to be hyped over Renfield despite the fact a new spin on the Count seems to enter development on an almost monthly basis.

The LEGO Batman Movie‘s Chris McKay is following up his live-action directorial debut on Amazon’s The Tomorrow War with a project that was described as an extremely violent comedy by producer and The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman, who wrote the initial pitch that was expanded into a screenplay by Ryan Ridley.

Nicholas Hoult signed on to play the title role, with the light-hearted yet dark approach and subversive stylings of Renfield also being compared to Taika Waititi’s phenomenal mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows. Now that Cage is playing Dracula, though, there’s only one thing the internet wants to talk about.

>>Nicolas Cage to Star as Dracula in Universal Monster Movie pic.twitter.com/KFPcmVquXy — Yuri Krupenin (@turbojedi) November 30, 2021

Nicolas Cage after being told he’d be playing Dracula: pic.twitter.com/7V5ZqPPlct — truggling Coward (@Struggler2Dark) December 1, 2021

NICOLAS CAGE DRACULA OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/V530MTmtyS — rice (@BigHefty_) November 30, 2021