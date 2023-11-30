Nicky Barnes Net Worth: $850 Thousand

Net Worth:$850 Thousand

Date of Birth:Oct 15, 1933 – Jun 18, 2012 (78 years old)

Place of Birth:Harlem

Gender:Male

Profession:Drug lord

Nationality:United States of America

What was Nicky Barnes’ Net Worth?

Reflecting on Nicky Barnes’ complex and controversial life over the past several weeks, I’ve come to understand that his net worth of $850 thousand at the time of his demise was a stark contrast to his once immense fortune. His transformation from a notorious criminal to a government informant encapsulates a dramatic shift in his life trajectory, deeply intertwined with the socio-legal dynamics of his era.

Nicky Barnes, often remembered as “Mr. Untouchable,” rose to infamy through his leadership of the Council, a powerful force in the Harlem heroin trade. His appearance on the cover of “The New York Times Magazine” in 1977 not only symbolized his peak influence but also set in motion the events leading to his downfall. President Jimmy Carter’s direct intervention following Barnes’ high-profile exposure led to his eventual life sentence in 1978.

While in prison, Barnes’ decision to become a government informant, spurred by betrayal within his own ranks, marked a significant turning point. His cooperation led to substantial legal consequences for his former associates and significantly altered the landscape of organized crime in Harlem. Released into the Witness Protection Program in 1998, Barnes spent his final years in a markedly different reality from his days as a criminal kingpin. His story, a blend of power, betrayal, and redemption, remains a compelling chapter in the history of American crime and justice.

Early Life

Leroy Nicholas Barnes, widely known as Nicky Barnes, entered the world on October 15, 1933, in the vibrant Harlem neighborhood of New York City. Enduring a tumultuous childhood marked by an abusive and alcoholic father, Barnes decided to leave home at an early age. To sustain himself financially, he turned to the drug trade, eventually falling victim to a heroin addiction. It was only after a stint in jail that Barnes managed to break free from the grip of drugs. Despite his efforts to go clean, he found himself back in prison in 1965 due to continued involvement in drug dealing.

Career Beginnings

During his incarceration, Barnes crossed paths with Joe Gallo, an Italian-American mobster associated with the Colombo crime family, and Matthew Madonna, a heroin dealer. Gallo had ambitions to expand his influence in Harlem’s heroin market but faced a shortage of manpower to operate effectively in the predominantly African-American neighborhoods. Recognizing Barnes’ organizational skills, Gallo approached him to form a team, leading to a mutually beneficial arrangement. Upon Gallo’s release from prison, he facilitated Barnes’ legal representation, resulting in the overturning of Barnes’ conviction on a technicality. With his newfound freedom, Barnes proceeded to establish a network of drug dealers in Harlem.

The Council

In 1972, Barnes established the Council, an African-American organized crime syndicate with the objective of navigating interactions with other African-American gangsters in Harlem. Comprising Barnes and six associates—Guy Fisher, Wallace Rice, Joseph Hayden, Ishmael Muhammed, Thomas Foreman, and Frank James—the Council, inspired by and linked to the Italian-American Mafia, aimed to mediate local conflicts among criminals and address issues related to drug distribution. The syndicate sourced its raw heroin through Matthew Madonna of the Lucchese crime family, whom Barnes had encountered in prison.

During its peak in the mid-to-late 70s, the Council’s reach extended across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, with heroin distribution even reaching locations as distant as Arizona. The syndicate also made inroads into parts of Canada. Beyond its core involvement in the drug trade, the Council engaged contract killers. This prosperous era saw Barnes ascend as Harlem’s foremost and most infamous drug lord, earning him the epithet “Mr. Untouchable” for skillfully evading numerous charges and arrests.

Assets and Wealth

During the pinnacle of his involvement in the drug trade, Barnes amassed a staggering net worth exceeding $50 million. He indulged in extravagant spending, acquiring hundreds of Italian shoes, lavish jewelry, luxurious coats, and tailor-made suits, with millions being poured into these acquisitions. Barnes went on to make substantial investments in various car dealerships, adding high-end vehicles like a Bentley, a Maserati, a Citroën SM, and multiple Cadillacs and Ford Thunderbirds to his collection. In a bid to safeguard his assets, he established front companies. However, the Drug Enforcement Administration eventually caught wind of his activities, leading to the seizure of his extensive car collection.

Prosecution and Imprisonment

In 1977, Barnes graced the cover of the New York Times Magazine, becoming the focal point of a featured article titled “Mr. Untouchable.” Defying the publication’s request to use his mug shot, Barnes opted for a new photograph, exuding an air of self-assured empowerment. President Carter, perturbed by Barnes’ demeanor, instructed Attorney General Griffin Bell to pursue the prosecution of the crime boss to the fullest extent of the law. The Justice Department diligently followed through, leading to Barnes’ prosecution and a subsequent life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Informant

During his incarceration, Barnes realized that his assets were being neglected, and the Council had discontinued the payment of his legal fees. Adding insult to injury, he uncovered an affair between one of the Council members, Guy Fisher, and his mistress, a clear violation of the Council’s prohibition on relationships between members and each other’s partners. Seeking a form of retribution, Barnes made the decision to become a federal informant. In this capacity, he meticulously compiled a list of 109 names, which included five Council members and even his own wife, linking them to crimes related to the heroin trade. Barnes played a crucial role in indicting 44 other individuals involved in drug trafficking, resulting in 16 convictions. Notably, he also confessed to several murders during this process.

Post-Prison Life and Death

Having collaborated with the government as a federal informant, Barnes saw his life sentence commuted to 35 years. Through his efforts within the prison system, he further reduced this term, earning a two-month deduction for each person he assisted. Eventually, in the summer of 1998, after approximately 30 years behind bars, Barnes regained his freedom. He transitioned to a new life under the US Federal Witness Protection Program.

In 2007, Barnes shared his experiences in a memoir titled “Mr. Untouchable: My Crimes and Punishments.” Concurrently, he was the subject of the documentary “Mr. Untouchable.”

Tragically, Barnes succumbed to cancer in June 2012. Strikingly, news of his demise remained undisclosed for seven years due to his continued status under witness protection at the time of his passing.

