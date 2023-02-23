NFL Star Wants His Shot At Joining The MCU

It’s obvious that Hollywood has had huge success by recruiting wrestlers from the WWE, so why not explore adding athletes from other major sports leagues to its list of talent? This could be a fantastic opportunity for everyone involved!

Recently, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward tweeted to Marvel President Kevin Feige expressing his keen willingness to appear in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie – an open invitation for them both.

Dear @Kevfeige lmk if you need any casting that requires the look of an NFL defensive lineman — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) February 23, 2023

Soon, Twitter was abuzz with casting possibilities for Heyward, from the conservative Kingpin bodyguard to the outrageous Galactus.

You should be one of Kingpins Bodyguards in the new Spider-Man. — David Q (@David98Querubin) February 23, 2023

Cam Heyward as Galactus?!?! Sign me tf up pic.twitter.com/JoKLo8qlFf — Breaking Bad Bunny (@JoeyJoeJoe415) February 23, 2023

With Heyward’s impressive physique, casting him as one of the many upcoming muscleheads in the MCU could be a viable option; if X-Men are set to enter into the mix, then he may prove to be a great fit for Juggernaut. Alternatively, maybe Heyward has some hidden acting skills that we don’t know about yet – this could potentially make his candidacy suitable for Ben Grimm of Fantastic Four!

Ultimately, the only way to turn impossibility into a reality is to take action and give it your best shot. With Heyward taking this leap of faith, let’s tune in and observe as this potential development unfolds – if nothing else than for fun!