New Stargirl Season 2 Posters! Stargirl, Doctor MidNite, Hourman And Wildcat Are All Here!

Stargirl season 2 is set to debut on The CW early next month! With it appearing on the network, fans are wondering if we might see it officially join the Arrowverse. While there’s no news on that there is some new Stargirl season 2 posters!

Stargirl season 1 was a huge surprise and was unlike anything airing on DC Universe at the time. Instead of being dark and gritty, like most DC properties, Stargirl was fun and hopeful. The complete opposite of what we’re used to seeing, and it was a breath of fresh air!

When DC Universe shut down, we weren’t sure Stargirl would survive. Luckily, she found a home on The CW with the rest of the DC shows! The show is also undergoing some changes between the first and second seasons.

The first season ended with the defeat of the ISA! Cindy stuck around and found a crystal that contains the villain of season 2, Eclipso! We also know that he’s going to be far scarier than the villains of season 1.

Geoff Johns spoke about it during New York City Comic-Con last year! “It’s such a different, darker, scarier threat because the threat is… Cindy is one thing, and she’s got the Black Diamond and were obviously going to explore that. But the thing inside is, this entity that’s trapped, this ancient being that feeds off humanity’s own sins and grief and fear and darkness is trapped in this Black Diamond and has been there for a long, long time and is aching to do what he does and feed off the darkness within humanity.” Geoff Johns is the showrunner, and creator of Stargirl. He also went on to say “It’s going to take a lot to confront it, and it’s going to take the JSA and every one of our wonderful characters to a place that’s going to be tough for them to explore. So, I’m excited about it, but Eclipso is one of my very favorite villains from the comic books. In the comic books, he’s had a history with Wildcat and Dr. Mid-Nite and the JSA too, but we’ll see!”

You can catch Stargirl on The CW on August 10th!