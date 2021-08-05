There is a new Shang-Chi featurette released by Marvel giving us a look at the film. We thought you might like to see it so have embedded the tweet below! Check it our for yourselves and leave a comment! Let us know what you thought!

Who's most likely to…Marvel Edition! Get to know the stars behind our heroes in #ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Experience it in theaters September 3. pic.twitter.com/hYEuLQEuFi — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 5, 2021