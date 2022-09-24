New Black Adam Trailer Released!

We’ve reached the month before Black Adam‘s premiere, a film that is anticipated to revolutionize the superhero movie industry.

DC’s live-action universe has changed a lot in the 10 years since Dwayne Johnson was first cast as Black Adam, and the film’s latest TV spot reflects that.

A new spot for the upcoming Black Adam movie was released today, and it included footage of some of the heroes and villains that predate Black Adam. One controversial aspect of that has now been changed.

Some fans were angered when they saw that Steppenwolf was featured in the original spot for the 2017 theatrical cut of Justice League, as last year’s extended Zack Snyder’s Justice League focused on Darkseid.

While the debate over which version of Justice League is legitimate rages on, the notion of Black Adam promoting a theatrical cut was frowned upon. On Wednesday night, Warner Bros An updated version of the commercial has been released that no longer promotes Justice League, but rather Black Adam. Johnson posted the ad to Twitter again with the caption “Corrected.” attached, emphasizing his acknowledgement of the error.

Corrected 👊🏾 Long before the world of heroes and villans, #BlackAdam ruled it all. A god with zero mercy and power born from rage. The #ManInBlack hits theaters worldwide… ONE MONTH FROM TODAY. OCTOBER 21 🌎@SevenBucksProd @DCComics @wbpictures pic.twitter.com/KmNPDOk3Cx — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 22, 2022

“I am 100% committed to not only Black Adam but then expanding the Black Adam universe, the DC universe,” Johnson stated when asked by ComicBook.com whether he sees himself in this part for years ahead during a recent Q&A with journalists.

“I am a hopeful person from the word, ‘Go.’ So, to me and all of us up here, all universes exist in our imaginations. I, along with everyone else working on this project, will do our best to make sure we satisfy both the mythology and what the fans want. I hear the crowd, and I take everything they’re saying into account. This doesn’t go unnoticed by me or these guys [producer Hiram Garcia, producer Beau Flynn, director Jaume Collet-Serra]. Hopefully, this is only the beginning of a very long journey of storytelling with Black Adam as the anchoring fuel that will push and expand this universe.”

Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man, Underground), Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria), Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie’s Angels) as Atom Smasher, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) will star in Black Adam, which is directed by Jungle Cruise’s Jaume Collett-Serra and also features Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui in currently unknown roles.

Black Adam will be premiering in theaters on October 21st.