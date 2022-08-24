Netflix’s Releases Trailer for ‘Lou’ Starring Alison Janney on the Hunt for a Kidnapper

Alison Janney has waited a long time to be the lead in an action movie.

Watching the Netflix trailer below for Anna Foerster’s Lou, which sees her helping a mother (Jurnee Smollett) find her kidnapped daughter, it just seems to work so damn well.

Janney plays a character who is grumpy and doesn’t like to be around other people. It’s clear that she has an unusual past. But when her neighbor comes asking for help in the middle of the night, things start to get complicated.

This is an intense scene with lots of action. Check out the trailer below!